In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Potential Growth, Demand by Regions, Overview and Key Players F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd., Danaher, Abbott, Siemens AG

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled “In-Vitro Diagnostics Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product & Services, Technology, Application, and End User”, the global In-Vitro Diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 107,658.83 Mn in 2027 from US$ 68,608.16 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global In-Vitro Diagnostics market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Some of the prominent players operating in In-Vitro Diagnostics market are, F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd., Danaher, Abbott, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., BD, Biomérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, INC., and Qiagen.

The In-Vitro Diagnostics market by product & services is segmented into instruments, reagents & kits, and software & services. In 2019, the reagents & kits segment held a largest market share of 80.2% of the In-Vitro Diagnostics market. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increasing number of diagnostics tests and increasing prevalence of chronic conditions. Moreover, the instruments segment is anticipated to witness the considerable growth rate of 2.4% during the forecast period. Certain factors such as developing healthcare infrastructure and growing demand for rapid disease diagnosis are expected to drive the segment growth.

The reagents & kits captured the largest share in the global in-vitro diagnostics market. Reagents & kits includes components and accessories required to perform in-vitro diagnostics tests. Higher adoption of these tests is likely to offer lucrative opportunity for the growth of the reagents & kits segment over the forecast period. Additionally, these products are frequently used in various research processes, which further is expected to propel in-vitro diagnostics market growth. Furthermore, the developments and frequent product launches and increasing availability are one of the significant factors contributing to this growth rate. For instance, in October 2017, SYGNIS AG launched the advanced Universal Lateral Flow Assay (LFA) kit for expanding the range of lateral flow assay products and services. Therefore, owing to the presence of the various market players that are offering multiple reagents & kits and rise in the technological advancements are likely to propel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The in-vitro diagnostics market, by application, is segmented into infectious diseases, diabetes, oncology, cardiology, nephrology, and others. Infectious diseases segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Certain factors such as increasing number of viral outbreaks in low and middle income countries, poor safety regarding infections, and growing emphasis on early infection detection is likely to offer significant market growth for the segment.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the In-Vitro Diagnostics market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the In-Vitro Diagnostics market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the In-Vitro Diagnostics market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the In-Vitro Diagnostics market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

