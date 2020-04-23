Life Science Reagents Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

Life sciences involves the study of life and organisms such as microorganisms, plants, animals and human beings. After the accomplishment of the human genome project, life science research has entered into a new era of scientific advancement. While biology remains the centerpiece of the life sciences, technological advances have sparked a rapid growth of specializations and interdisciplinary fields including bioinformatics, genomics and proteomics.

The life science reagents market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as increasing research and development activities by biotechnology companies, growing funds for life science research, technological advancements in life science industry, and growing biopharmaceutical companies. Whereas, the market players have opportunities to expand their customer reach in the emerging regions.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

3. Beckman Coulter, Inc

4. BD

5. bioMérieux SA

6. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7. Merck KGaA

8. Lonza Bioscience

9. PerkinElmer Inc.

10. Promega Corporation

The global life science reagents market is segmented on the basis of technology, and application. Based on technology, the market is segmented as polymerase chain reaction, cell culture, in vitro diagnostics, expression & transfection, chromatography, mass spectrometry, electrophoresis and flow cytometry. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as protein synthesis & purification, gene expression, DNA & RNA analysis, drug testing.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global life science reagents market based on technology, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The life science reagents market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting life science reagents market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Life science reagents market in these regions.

