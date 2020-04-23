Medical Bionics Market Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored | P&S Intelligence

One of the major factors boosting the adoption of medical bionics is the rising number of amputations, caused due to injuries and accidents, across the world. For instance, as per the Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT), 2.35 million people are injured or disabled in the U.S. annually and the road accidents cost almost $230.6 billion in the country. Furthermore, according to the observations of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the total road accidents increased in the U.S. from 1.57 million to 1.75 million from 2010 to 2015 respectively.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/medical-bionics-market/report-sample

The medical bionics widely available in the market are heart, ear, vision/eye, neural/brain, and orthopedic bionics. Amongst these, the heart bionics, owing to the soaring cardiac problems and ailments across the world, recorded the highest usage in 2017. For instance, almost 17.7 million people died as a result of cardiovascular diseases in 2015, which accounted for 31.0% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 6.7 million people died due to stroke and 7.4 million people died as a result of coronary heart diseases. The orthopedic bionics are expected to register the highest usage during the forecast period.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase:

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=medical-bionics-market

Geographically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness the fastest growth in the usage of bionics during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the booming population of the elderly, escalating chronic diseases prevalence, rising healthcare expenditure and per capita income, and rapid advancements in research on medical bionics in the region. Moreover, the region also has a high occurrence rate of diabetes amongst its people. As per the Asian Diabetes Prevention Initiative (ADPI), Asia is home to 60% of the total diabetics in the world, which is further pushing the growth of the medical bionics industry in the region.

Therefore, due to the soaring geriatric population levels across the world, rising number of accidents and injuries, and the rapid innovations and advancements in the field of medicine and surgery, the demand for medical bionics will witness exponential growth in future.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook