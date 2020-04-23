Medically Prescribed Apps Market Growth, Demand, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend by Leading Players Intellectsoft US, Contus, ArcTouch

The Insight Partners presents the intelligent report title as “Medically Prescribed Apps Market – Covid-19 Impact Global Analysis and Forecasts by product, application and end user”

The medically prescribed apps are software application designed to help individuals manage their health and calculate medical data, provide e-prescriptions, notification about new treatment options, cost and others. Medically prescribed apps are available on internet and can be downloaded from iOS, Google play, windows store and other app stores. Patients can enter their data manually or link their devices wirelessly with wearable devices.

The medically prescribed apps market is expected to grow in coming years owing to factors such as increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing government support in research and development, rising demand and availability of technology, change in lifestyle which leads to many other diseases such as obesity, diabetes. Moreover increase in awareness about medically prescribed app among population and development of new quality product by market players are expected to offer opportunities for market growth.

Key Players:

PATHFINDER INTERNATIONAL

InnovationM

Sourcebits

WillowTree, LLC

Y Media Labs

OpenXcell

ArcTouch.

Contus

Intellectsoft US

SAVVY APPS, LLC

