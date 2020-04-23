Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market Size, Growth, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend by Leading Players Pfizer, Bayer, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline

The Insight Partners presents the intelligent report title as “Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market – Covid-19 Impact Global Analysis and Forecasts by product, application and end user”

Scope:

Monoclonal antibody therapy is a form of immunotherapy that uses monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to bind specifically to certain cells or proteins. The objective is that this treatment will stimulate the patient’s immune system to attack those cells. It is possible to create a mAb that is specific to almost any extracellular/cell surface target. Many scientists across the globe are developing such antibodies for diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Ebola and different types of cancers.

The monoclonal antibody therapeutics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing demand for monoclonal antibody therapeutics, Increasing drug approvals and launch of novel monoclonal antibodies for treatment of various diseases such as cancer, robust research and development of monoclonal antibodies for various diseases. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing investments into research and development of new antibodies is expected to drive market growth.

In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services,

Key Players:

Pfizer Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Sanofi

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Novartis AG

• AbbVie Inc.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 0

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market- By Type

1.3.2 Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market- By Application

1.3.3 Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market- By End User

1.3.4 Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics Market- By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.2 PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa – PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis

5. MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS MARKET- KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4 FUTURE TRENDS

5.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS & EXPECTED INFLUENCE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics market report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics market based on type, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Monoclonal Antibody Therapeutics market globally.

