Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market Set for Rapid Growth by 2027 | Key Playres are Medtronic, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, MannKind Corporation

The next generation diabetes therapy and the drug delivery devices are the advanced form of diabetic products that improve the quality of life of diabetic patients. Next generation efficient therapy for T1DM may help to improve the quality of life of diabetic patients who routinely employ insulin by the subcutaneous route.

Rise in incidence of diabetes, increase in healthcare expenditure & disposable income along with the benefits of next generation diabetes products over the regular products are the major factors propelling the market growth in the review period. However lack of awareness about the products may impede the market growth in the study period.

Some of the key players of Next Generation Diabetes Therapy And Drug Delivery Market: Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic, Inc.

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk

MannKind Corporation

Enteris BioPharma

Dexcom, Inc.

Senseonics Holding, Inc.

Medtech

Johnson & Johnson

The “Global Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market with detailed market segmentation by, product type, indication, end-user and geography. The Global Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Global Next Generation Diabetes Therapy and Drug Delivery Market is segmented on the basis of product type, indication, and end-user. Based on product type, it is classified into inhalable insulin, oral insulin, insulin patches, CGM systems, and artificial pancreas. Based on indication, it is divided into type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. Based on end users, it is categorized into diagnostics/clinics, ICUs, and home healthcare.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Next Generation Diabetes Therapy And Drug Delivery market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Next Generation Diabetes Therapy And Drug Delivery market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Inhalable Insulin

Oral Insulin

Insulin Patches

CGM Systems

Artificial Pancreas

Diagnostics/Clinics

ICUs

Home Healthcare

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY NEXT GENERATION DIABETES THERAPY AND DRUG DELIVERY MARKET LANDSCAPE NEXT GENERATION DIABETES THERAPY AND DRUG DELIVERY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS NEXT GENERATION DIABETES THERAPY AND DRUG DELIVERY MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS NEXT GENERATION DIABETES THERAPY AND DRUG DELIVERY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT TYPE NEXT GENERATION DIABETES THERAPY AND DRUG DELIVERY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDICATION NEXT GENERATION DIABETES THERAPY AND DRUG DELIVERY MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER NEXT GENERATION DIABETES THERAPY AND DRUG DELIVERY MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE NEXT GENERATION DIABETES THERAPY AND DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.10.6. Key Developments

APPENDIX

