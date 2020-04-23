North America Deep Learning Chip Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2027

North America Deep Learning Chip market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This market survey provides key information about the ABC industry, including very helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. Analysis and interpretation of market research data performed in this North America Deep Learning Chip report is used to build report which contains information and knowledge that can be used to predict future events, future products, marketing strategy, actions or behaviours. This North America Deep Learning Chip market report cover strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

This North America Deep Learning Chip market research report helps in answering many business challenges more quickly and saves your lot of time. The report gives estimations about market development trends for the forecast period of 2018-2025.

The deep learning chip market is segmented on the basis of chip type into GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and Others. During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the GPU chip type is anticipated to be the largest contributor in the deep learning chip market. However, the ASIC segment is projected to be the fastest-growing chip type with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Driving factor such as the rising investments in deep learning chip start-ups is propelling the growth of the . Further, the increasing adoption of cloud-based computing across several industries is anticipated to boost the deep learning chip market growth in the near future. With ever-increasing use cases of AI and the evolving market landscape, the advancements in present chips have become a necessity. Deep learning chip is majorly used in data center training market where NVIDIA is a market leader. However, the demand for application-specific custom deep learning chips and inference on edge and data center are the fast-growing segments in deep learning chip market, and many new startups are coming up to tap this market.

Company Profiles

Advanced Micro Devices

com

Huawei Technologies

Baidu, Inc.

Alphabet

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA

Qualcomm Technologies

Samsung Electronics

Xilinx

The innovative technologies and solutions offered by these start-ups are going to intensify the competition in the deep learning chip market. The funding scenario is looking good for these startups majorly due to huge interest of industries in artificial intelligence and its capabilities to transform business processes. Some of the important developments in the start-up landscape include, in May 2019, Hailo Technologies Ltd. an Israeli private limited company launched the first of their deep learning processors named Hailo i-8 chips. This chip is expected to provide 26 tera operations per second (TOPS). In November 2019, Intel Corporation grew its prominence in artificial intelligence with the launch of its Nervana Neural Network processors for deep learning.

NORTH AMERICA DEEP LEARNING – CHIP MARKET SEGMENTATION

NORTH AMERICA DEEP LEARNING – By Chip Type

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

CPU

Others

NORTH AMERICA DEEP LEARNING – By Technology

System-on-Chip

System-in-Package

Multi-chip Module

Others

NORTH AMERICA DEEP LEARNING – By Industry Vertical

Media & Advertising

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Others

NORTH AMERICA DEEP LEARNING – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

