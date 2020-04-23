North America Manufacturing Execution System Market expected to grow from US$ 3.19 Bn in 2018 to US$ 8.83 Bn by the year 2027

North America manufacturing execution system market in is expected to grow from US$ 3.19 Bn in 2018 to US$ 8.83 Bn by the year 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.2%.

Top Key players in Manufacturing Execution System Market:

ABB Ltd.

Dassault Systèmes

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Werum IT Solutions GmbH

