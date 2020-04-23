You are here

Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend by Leading Players Cardinal Health, Curium, Bayer, Bracco

The Insight Partners presents the intelligent report title as “Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market – Covid-19 Impact Global Analysis and Forecasts by product, application and end user”

Scope:

The market for nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, alpha radioimmunotherapy-based targeted oncology treatment and advancement in imaging technologies using radiopharmaceuticals play vital role in the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market

The global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market expected to be US$ 3,982.11 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 6,683.99 Mn by 2027.

In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services,

Key Players:

  • Cardinal Health
  • IBA Worldwide
  • Curium
  • GENERAL ELECTRIC
  • Bayer AG
  • Positron Corporation
  • NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd.
  • Bracco
  • Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.
  • Advanced Accelerator Applications

The target audience for the report on the market include, Manufactures, Market analysts, Senior executives, Business development managers, Technologists, R&D staff, Distributors, Investors, Governments, Equity research firms, Consultants.

NUCLEAR MEDICINE/RADIOPHARMACEUTICALS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

 

By Application

  • Diagnostic Applications
    • SPECT (Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography) Applications
    • PET (Positron Emission Tomography) Applications
  • Therapeutic Applications
    • Thyroid
    • Bone Metastasis
    • Lymphoma
    • Endocrine Tumors
    • Other Therapeutic Applications 

By End User

  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Centers

The Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market based on type, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market globally.

