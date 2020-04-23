Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend by Leading Players Cardinal Health, Curium, Bayer, Bracco

The Insight Partners presents the intelligent report title as “Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market – Covid-19 Impact Global Analysis and Forecasts by product, application and end user”

Scope:

The market for nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, alpha radioimmunotherapy-based targeted oncology treatment and advancement in imaging technologies using radiopharmaceuticals play vital role in the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market

The global nuclear medicine/radiopharmaceuticals market expected to be US$ 3,982.11 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 6,683.99 Mn by 2027.

Obtain Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003751/

In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services,

Key Players:

Cardinal Health

IBA Worldwide

Curium

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Bayer AG

Positron Corporation

NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd.

Bracco

Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

Advanced Accelerator Applications

The target audience for the report on the market include, Manufactures, Market analysts, Senior executives, Business development managers, Technologists, R&D staff, Distributors, Investors, Governments, Equity research firms, Consultants.

NUCLEAR MEDICINE/RADIOPHARMACEUTICALS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

Diagnostic Applications SPECT (Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography) Applications PET (Positron Emission Tomography) Applications



Therapeutic Applications Thyroid Bone Metastasis Lymphoma Endocrine Tumors Other Therapeutic Applications



By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

The Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market based on type, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market globally. The Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market based on type, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market globally.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003751/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]