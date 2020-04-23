Nutrigenomics Market Trends, Share, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future Scope by Leading Players GeneSmart, Unilever, Genova Diagnostics

The Insight Partners presents the intelligent report title as “Nutrigenomics Market – Covid-19 Impact Global Analysis and Forecasts by product, application and end user”

Scope:

Nutrigenomics is the study of effects of nutrients on the expression of an individual’s genetic makeup. The nutritional factors protect the genome from damage. Nutrigenomics helps in exploring the effect of bioactive dietary elements and nutrients on the gene expression and the inherent risk of a disease to an individual. Nutrigenomics also have the potential to impact the distinct parts of a food chain such as genetic alteration of crops and animal feed.

The nutrigenomics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing importance of nutritious food among the preventive measures for obesity and related ailments, rising advancement in the field of proteomics, computational biology, metabolomics, genomics, and bioinformatics. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the emerging nations and rising trend of personalized diet in athletes.

In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services,

Key Players:

1. DSM

2. BASF SE

3. DANONE

4. GeneSmart

5. Unilever

6. Genova Diagnostics

7. Nutrigenomix Inc.

8. Metagenics, Inc.

9. Cell-Logic

10. Amphion Innovations plc.

Table of Content:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1. Nutrigenomics Market- By Product

1.3.2. Nutrigenomics Market- By Application

1.3.3. Nutrigenomics Market- By Region

1.3.3.1. By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. NUTRIGENOMICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1. North America – PEST Analysis

4.2.2. Europe – PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

4.2.4. Middle East & Africa – PEST Analysis

4.2.5. South and Central America – PEST Analysis

5. NUTRIGENOMICS MARKET- KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS & EXPECTED INFLUENCE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The Nutrigenomics market report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

