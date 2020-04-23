Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market to Witness Massive Growth during Forecast 2020-2027

Optical coherence tomography is a form of non-invasive imaging test. This technique uses coherent light to capture two and three dimensional images. OCT is a technique to examine the transparent tissues. It is mostly used for analysis in the field of ophthalmology to monitor the condition of a retina. In recent days, there have been various technological developments in the field of OCT, hence increasing its scope of applications in the medical industry. OCT is used in biopsy due to benefits such as, High resolution, high penetration depth, and its potential for functional imaging.

The report aims to provide an overview of global optical coherence tomography market with detailed market segmentation by device type, technology, application, end user, and geography. The global optical coherence tomography market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Leading Players Influencing the Market:-

1. Alcon

2. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

3. Leica Microsystems

4. Michelson Diagnostics Ltd

5. NIDEK CO., LTD.

6. OPTOPOL Technology Sp. z o.o.

7. Optovue, Incorporated

8. Thorlabs, Inc.

9. TOPCON CORPORATION

10. SANTEC CORPORATION

Market Segmentation Analysis:

The global optical coherence tomography market is segmented on the basis of device type, application and end user. Based on device type, the optical coherence tomography market is segmented as, doppler OCT devices, handheld OCT devices, catheter based OCT devices, and tabletop OCT devices. On the basis of technology, the optical coherence tomography market is segmented as, Spatially Encoded Frequency Domain Optical Coherence Tomography, Frequency Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (FD-OCT) and Time Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (TDOCT).

The Spatially Encoded Frequency Domain Optical Coherence Tomography segment is further segmented as, Spectral Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (SDOCT) and Fourier Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (FDOCT). Based on application, the market is segmented as, Cancer Detection, Cardiovascular, Dentistry, Dermatology, Oncology, and Ophthalmology. The market is classified based on end user as, hospitals, clinics and other end users.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Optical Coherence Tomography market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Optical Coherence Tomography market in the global market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Optical Coherence Tomography market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Optical Coherence Tomography market in these regions.

