Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, Share, Trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, Analysis and Forecast 2027

Peritoneal dialysis (PD) is a treatment for kidney failure that uses the lining the abdomen to clean the blood inside the body. The process is used a solution named dialysate to filter the blood. The process of draining and refilling with fresh dialysate is called an exchange. The exchange process usually takes between 30 to 40 minutes to drain and refiling.

The peritoneal dialysis market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, growing incidences of kidney failure, rise in prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and increasing advancement in technology. However, the increasing demand for home dialysis treatment and is anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the peritoneal dialysis market.

The Leading Players Influencing the Market:-

1. Cook

2. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

3. Medtronic

4. Poly Medicure Limited

5. Newsol Technologies Inc.

6. Utah Medical Products, Inc.

7. Renax Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd.

8. Medionics

9. Baxter

10. NIPRO

Market Segmentation Analysis:

The peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into peritoneal solution, peritoneal dialysis catheters and other accessories, by product. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) and automated peritoneal dialysis (APD). Based on the end user, the peritoneal dialysis market is categorized into hospitals, home care settings, dialysis centers and other end users.

North America accounted for the largest market share of peritoneal dialysis market, owing to the factors such as, high expenditure on healthcare and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected fastest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of renal disease, rising geriatric population and rapid development of healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Peritoneal Dialysis market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Peritoneal Dialysis market in the global market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Peritoneal Dialysis market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Peritoneal Dialysis market in these regions.

