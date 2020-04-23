Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market Projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019-2027

The global Pharmacovigilance (PV) and drug safety software market is expected to reach US$ 262.02 Mn in 2027 from US$ 151.07 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019-2027.

The market for pharmacovigilance (PV) and drug safety software is expected to grow, owing to factors such as extensive regulatory drug requirements, rising adverse drug reaction events have generated the demand for sophisticated pharmacovigilance software. All these factors are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The Leading Players Influencing the Market:-

ARISGLOBAL LLC, Ennov AB Cube, United BioSource LLC, Sparta Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd., EXTEDO, Max Application and Anju Software, Inc. among others

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market – By Software Type

Fully Integrated Software

Adverse Event Reporting Software

Drug Safety Audits Software

Issue Tracking Software

Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market – By Delivery Mode

Cloud-based

On-premise

Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) and Drug Safety Software Market – By End User

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Business Process Outsourcing

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Increasing pressure to follow safety guidelines set by government authorities such as European Medicines Agency, collaboration between companies for use of advance technology in the field of Pharmacovigilance (PV) and drug safety software.

The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the pharmacovigilance (PV) and drug safety software market. During March 2019, EXTEDO started its partnership with COMIX Middle East FZC. COMIX is a Dubai based consulting firm with a primary focus in supporting its clients for accessing the healthcare discipline in the UAE & the Middle East

