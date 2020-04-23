Plastic Color Concentrates Market Size, Share and Top Key Players During 2016-2022

Color concentrates is a liquid or solid additive for plastic, which is utilized for coloring plastics or boosting the properties of plastics through additives like flame retardancy,fungal properties, and UV light resistance. The color masterbatchisadded to the plastics as additives which help in improvingthe product design and development process and enhances the overall appeal of the product. Plastic color concentrates can be used inautomotive,packaging, sports and leisure, movies, pharmaceutical, and non-woven fibers.

The color concentrate has 30-50% of the colorant and remainder is a carrier resin that binds the colorant. Specifying appropriately the use of color concentrates on the material in which they are being added is the greatest difficulty.Concentrates are usually added to the base resin at levels of 2 to 5 lb per 100 lb of the natural material.

Advantages of Color Concentrates:

Easy to handle all forms of colorants.

Better dispersions results in better color economy

Extremely fine dispersions can be achieved.

Combining colorants, additives, and modifiers are possible in asingle package.

Disadvantages of Color Concentrates:

Requires careful material planning.

Smaller quantities tend to be less economical.

The concentrate is generally resin specific.

Market Dynamics

The Plastic Color Concentrates Market is driven by

Increasing usage of plastics in theautomotive industry and consumer goods.

Growing use of aesthetics in packaging

Increasing demand for plastics

Industrialization in emerging economies

Introduction of universal carrier resins

However, this market faces certain drawbacks such as

Shortage of raw material,

Government regulations regarding usage of plastics

Increased costs due to color matching

Recycling of plastics is a major challenge.

Market Growth and Opportunities:

The Color Concentrates Market is expecting to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2021.It was valued at USD 4.24 Billion in 2016 and is estimated to reach USD 5.80 Billion by 2021.

Since Automotive Industry is the fastest growing sector, it further boosts the growth opportunities for the plastic color concentrates market. The huge demand for color concentrates in plastics and packaging sectors is also boosting thecolor concentrates market across the globe. In addition, the changing focus towards the usage of liquid concentrates will provideopportunities for the growth of the plastic color concentrate market.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of form, the color concentrates market can be segmented into:

Solid

Liquid

On the basis of end-user industry, the color concentrates market can be segmented into:

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Building & Construction

Automotive

Key players in Global Plastic Color Concentrates Market:

Major players are Clariant International Ltd., Breen Color Concentrates, Oneilcolor,A.Schulman, PolyOne Corp., Cabot Corp, Dow Plastics International, Ferro Corporation, Polyplast Muller Group, Hubron International, and Ampacet Corp.

