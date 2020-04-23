Popular Trends & Technological Advancements Automotive Infotainment SoC Market 2027: Top Key Players Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated and Others

The automotive infotainment SoC is an integrated chip designed for information, phone, and entertainment services in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. It is a complete electronic substrate system containing analog, digital, mixed signals, and radio frequency functions. Automotive infotainment SoC consumes lesser space and area than multi-chip designs. SoC is extensively used in embedded systems and the Internet of Things for automotive computing. The industry operates in a competitive marketplace as leading companies in this market continue to broaden their addressable market by expanding their current product portfolio, diversifying their client base, and developing new applications and markets. New developments and mergers and acquisitions are the two noteworthy market trends seen in the past few years. Companies in the value chain are acquiring and entering into partnerships with other players in the market to maintain their market position and provide efficient solutions to their customers. Major market players of the automotive infotainment SoC market are based in the US and other European countries such as Germany.

The key companies operating in the market include Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm Incorporated, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (ON Semiconductor), among others.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005572/

Automotive infotainment SoC are classified into two installation types, namely: in-dash and rear seat. A dashboard is defined as a control panel which is positioned directly ahead of a vehicle’s driver in the car and plays an integral role in displaying instrumentation and supervision during vehicle operation. A good dashboard design enables safe and better experiences by sending and receiving updated information wirelessly over internet. The use of system-on-chips in dashboards to enhance driving experience is gaining scope in current scenarios. The dashboards in the cars supports the use of infotainment systems by integrating entire audio, and Bluetooth system along with navigation software and connectivity so as to improve driving experience. The use of in-dash automotive infotainment allows improved features, quick responses, and overall ease in usage and adds to aesthetic appeal.

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Automotive Infotainment SoC market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Ribbon Fiber Optic Cable market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

The automobile industry in developed and developing economies is undergoing a digital makeover. Many industrial players in the automotive industry are investing considerable resources in the R&D of vehicle automation so as to meet the changing demands and enhance the driving experience of customers. Next-generation automobiles such as audiovisual sensing, speech recognition, image compatibilities, advanced driver assistance, GPS and radar capabilities, next-level security and safety, and IC-integrated LED front lighting. Automotive infotainment SoC plays a key role in vehicle automation as it is used in automobiles to incorporate various advanced features in vehicles. These factors are projected to boost the automotive infotainment SoC market over the forecast period.

The in-vehicle infotainment systems are becoming increasingly popular among customers owing to the superior experience that they offer. The rising demand for advanced features in infotainment systems is pushing automakers and infotainment SoC suppliers to bring innovative products and services. Consumer’s demand for more intuitive technology integration in their infotainment systems is driving automotive manufacturers to equip their cars with the latest technologies and features. In addition to this, the availability of large amounts of entertainment content for entertainment and the requirement of driving-related information are factors that are fuelling the demand for feature-rich infotainment systems.

Buy now at– https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005572/

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automotive Infotainment SoC Market Landscape Automotive Infotainment SoC Market – Key Market Dynamics Automotive Infotainment SoC Market – Global Market Analysis Automotive Infotainment SoC Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Automotive Infotainment SoC Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Automotive Infotainment SoC Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Automotive Infotainment SoC Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automotive Infotainment SoC Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]