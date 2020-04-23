Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Logistics Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast By 2026
Global Logistics Market Analysis
The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Logistics market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Logistics market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Logistics market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Logistics market value chain.
The report reveals that the global Logistics market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Logistics market during the assessment period.
Vital Information Enclosed in the Logistics Market Report:
- In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Logistics market
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Logistics market
- Most recent developments in the current Logistics market landscape
- Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders
- Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Logistics market
- Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Logistics market across various regions
Important Queries Addressed in the Report
- What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Logistics market?
- What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Logistics market?
- Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Logistics market?
- What is the projected value of the Logistics market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Logistics market?
Logistics Market Segmentation
The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Logistics market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Logistics market. The Logistics market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.
The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.
Major players in the logistics market are Americold Logistics, LLC, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Ceva Holdings LLC, DHL Supply Chain, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Kuehne + Nagel Inc., Penske Logistics, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, SNCF Logistics, The Boeing Company, United Parcel Service, Inc., XPO Logistics Inc. and DSV A/S.
The logistics market is segmented as below:
Logistics market
By Type of Transport
- Road
- Waterways
- Rail
- Air
By Application
- Industrial and Manufacturing
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Media and Entertainment
- Military
- Oil and Gas
- Food & Beverages
- Others (Government and Public Utilities, Agro Commodities & Fertilizer, Jewelry, etc.)
By Customer Type
- B2C
- B2B
By Logistics Model
- First Party Logistics
- Second Party Logistics
- Third Party Logistics
- Fourth Party Logistics
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
