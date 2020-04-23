Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Opportunities in the Developed Regions Expected to Influence the Growth of the Horehound Supplements Market 2019 – 2027

The global Horehound Supplements market is experiencing a slowdown in trade practices amidst the growing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. This is why, companies in the Horehound Supplements market are vying opportunities that serve as alternative solutions to positively capitalize on the ongoing lockdown period. This and more strategic implications enclosed in our comprehensive report on the Horehound Supplements market that will help you take market lead.

Assessment of the Global Horehound Supplements Market

The recently published market study on the global Horehound Supplements market by Fact.MR offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Horehound Supplements market. Further, the study reveals that the global Horehound Supplements market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Horehound Supplements market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Horehound Supplements market.

Competitive Landscape

In November 2018, Swanson Health Products, a key player in the horehound supplements market, launched a Chinese website, developed by a Shenzhen-based cross-border e-commerce group Azoya, to expand its reach in the world’s biggest retail market. In May 2017, the company announced the launch of a new line of products with 14 probiotic supplements.

In August 2018, Mountain Rose Herbs launched its brand new ‘Mountain Rose Herbs Giving Project’, a program funded entirely by MRH to award three $4000 grants to people or organizations that require extra assistance for their plant- or conservation-centric projects.

Nutraceutical International Corporation

Founded in 1993, Nutraceutical International Corporation is leading player in the horehound supplements market, headquartered in Park City, Utah, which manufactures and markets nutritional supplements to health food stores. The company also offers a range of dietary supplements, creams, soaps, and other personal care products.

Ricola AG

Established in 1930, Ricola is headquartered in Laufen, Switzerland, and has subsidiary locations in Europe, Asia, and the USA. The company specializes in the production and sale of herb drops, tea blends, and chewing gums across the globe.

Herb Pharm LLC

Founded in 1979, Herb Pharm is based in Williams, Oregon, and focuses on creating high-quality herbal extracts. The company offers a range of single herb extracts, herbal capsules and powders, herbal compounds and tonics, herbal oil and salves, and herbal glycerites.

Bio-Botanica Inc.

Established in 1972, Bio-Botanica Inc. is headquartered in New York, USA, and a leading manufacturer and distributor of botanical extracts for cosmetic/personal care, supplement and nutraceutical, food and beverage, and flavor/fragrance industries. The company believes in supporting health with natural products that are holistically balanced for health, well-being, harmony, and inner-equilibrium.

ARKOPHARMA Laboratories, Company Limited

Founded in 1980, ARKOPHARMA is based in Carros, France, and operates as a pharmaceutical laboratory that specializes in phytotherapy, natural medication, and dietary supplements. The company offers range of herbal products and natural solutions for ear, nose, throat problems and others.