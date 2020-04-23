Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Osteoarthritis Drugs Market : Challenges and Opportunities Reviewed in a New Study
A recent market study on the global Osteoarthritis Drugs market reveals that the global Osteoarthritis Drugs market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Osteoarthritis Drugs market is discussed in the presented study.
The Osteoarthritis Drugs market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Osteoarthritis Drugs market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Osteoarthritis Drugs market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.
Companies Mentioned in the Report
The report also profiles major players operating in the global osteoarthritis drugs market based on various attributes, such as, company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The players covered in the report include Horizon Pharma plc, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Ferring B.V., Bioventus Inc, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Limited, Alkem Laboratories, Flexion Therapeutics Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
The global osteoarthritis drugs market has been segmented as below:
- Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market, by Drug Class
- Corticosteroids
- NSAIDs & Others
- Viscosupplementation Agents
- Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market, by Route Of Administration
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Topical
- Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Global Osteoarthritis Drugs Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
