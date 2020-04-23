Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) Market : Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019–2025)
Global Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) Market Growth Projection
The new report on the global Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.
The report suggests that the global Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) market over the considered assessment period.
The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
- How are companies in the Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) market reducing their environmental footprint?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) market?
- What is the scope for innovation in the current Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) market landscape?
Segmentation of the Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) Market
Segment by Type, the Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) market is segmented into
By Concentration
High Concentrated
Medium Concentrated
Low Concentrated
By Form
Triglycerides
Ethyl Esters
By Source
Fish Oil
Algae Oil
Krill Oil
Other
Segment by Application, the Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) market is segmented into
Infant Formulae
Dietary Supplements
Fortified Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Animal Feed
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) Market Share Analysis
Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) business, the date to enter into the Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) market, Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Koninklijke DSM N.V
KD Pharma Group
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Organic technologies
Novotech Nutraceuticals
BASF SE
Corbion N.V.
Novasep Holding SAS
Neptune Wellness Solutions
Clover Corporation
Alltech
Roquette
Aker BioMarine
Bioprocess Algae
Chemport
Croda
GC Reiber Oils
Golden Omega
Omega Protein Corporation
Orkla Health
TASA Omega
Wuxi Xunda Marine Biological
Veramaris
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) market
- COVID-19 impact on the Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the Eicosapentaenoic Acid and Docosahexaenoic Acid (EPA and DHA) market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment
