Professional Survey Report: The SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030
While the advantages of SDN (Software Defined Networking) and network virtualization are well known in the enterprise IT and data center world, both technologies also bring a host of benefits to the telecommunications service provider community. Not only can these technologies help address the explosive capacity demand of mobile traffic, but they can also reduce the CapEx and OpEx burden faced by service providers to handle this demand by diminishing reliance on expensive proprietary hardware platforms. The recognition of these benefits has led to the emergence of the NFV (Network Functions Virtualization) concept that seeks to virtualize and effectively consolidate many service provider network elements onto multi-tenant industry-standard servers, switches and storage.
Service providers – both mobile and fixed-line – have already begun making significant investments in SDN and NFV across a number of use cases including but not limited to uCPE/vCPE, SD-WAN, vEPC, vIMS, Cloud RAN and vCDN. SNS Research estimates that service provider SDN and NFV investments will grow at a CAGR of approximately 45% between 2017 and 2020, eventually accounting for nearly $22 Billion in revenue by the end of 2020.
The “SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the SDN, NFV and network virtualization ecosystem including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, use cases, deployment case studies, regulatory landscape, standardization, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts from 2017 till 2030. The forecasts are segmented for 10 submarkets, 2 user base categories, 9 functional areas, 6 regions and 34 countries.
The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.
The report covers the following topics:
- SDN, NFV and network virtualization ecosystem
- Market drivers and barriers
- Enabling technologies, protocols, architecture and key trends
- SDN and NFV use cases across service provider, data center and enterprise networks
- Commercial SDN and NFV deployments – including 10 comprehensive case studies
- Review of key functional areas including uCPE/vCPE, SD-WAN, data center SDN, vEPC, vIMS, Cloud RAN and vCDN
- Assessment of CapEx savings potential of service provider SDN and NFV investments
- Management and orchestration platforms for software-centric networks
- Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives
- Industry roadmap and value chain
- Profiles and strategies of over 270 ecosystem players including SDN/NFV specialists
- Strategic recommendations for enabling technology providers, network infrastructure vendors, IT giants, pure-play SDN/NFV specialists, enterprises, data center operators and service providers
- Market analysis and forecasts from 2017 till 2030
Forecast Segmentation
Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets, user base and functional area categories:
Submarkets
- SDN/SD-WAN Hardware & Software
- NFV Hardware & Software
- Other Network Virtualization Software
User Base Categories
- Service Providers
- Enterprises & Data Centers
SDN/SD-WAN Submarkets
- SDN-Enabled Switches, Routers & Other Appliances
- SDN Controller Software
- SDN Orchestration Software
- SDN Network Applications
- SD-WAN Appliances
- SD-WAN Control & Overlay Software
NFV Submarkets
- NFVI (NFV Infrastructure)
- NFV MANO (Management & Orchestration) Software
- VNF (Virtualized Network Function) Software
Service Provider Functional Area Categories
- CDN (Content Delivery Network)
- CPE (Customer Premises Equipment)
- Data Center
- Fixed Access Network
- IMS & VoLTE
- Mobile Core
- Policy Control
- RAN (Radio Access Network)
- Transport Network
- Other Areas
The following regional and country markets are also covered:
Regional Markets
- Asia Pacific
- Eastern Europe
- Latin & Central America
- Middle East & Africa
- North America
- Western Europe
Key Questions Answered
The report provides answers to the following key questions:
- How big is the SDN, NFV and network virtualization opportunity?
- What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?
- How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?
- What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?
- Which regions, submarkets and countries will see the highest percentage of growth?
- What is the status of SDN and NFV deployments across service provider, data center and enterprise networks?
- How big is the opportunity for service provider and cloud managed SD-WAN services?
- How are service provider-led initiatives driving SDN and NFV investments?
- How does regulation impact the adoption of software-centric networks?
- What level of CapEx savings can SDN and NFV facilitate for service providers?
- Do SDN and NFV pose a threat to traditional network infrastructure vendors?
- Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?
- What strategies should enabling technology providers, network infrastructure vendors, SDN/NFV specialists, service providers and other ecosystem players adopt to remain competitive?
The report has the following key findings:
- SNS Research estimates that service provider SDN and NFV investments will grow at a CAGR of approximately 45% between 2017 and 2020, eventually accounting for nearly $22 Billion in revenue by the end of 2020.
- Spearheaded by internet giants, data center operators and large enterprises, the adoption of software-centric networking is also continuing to grow in the enterprise and data center segment. SNS Research estimates that SDN and network virtualization investments in this segment accounted for $12 Billion in 2017 alone.
- New market players are beginning to emerge as service providers accelerate their transition to software-centric networks. For example, with their early wins in NFV-compliant mobile core and IMS platforms, companies such as Mavenir Systems and Affirmed Networks have emerged as direct competitors to established wireless network infrastructure giants.
- With the emergence of initiatives such as the Linux Foundation’s ONAP (Open Network Automation Platform), ETSI’s OSM (Open-Source MANO) and SK Telecom’s T-MANO, solutions are beginning to be commercialized that can perform integrated management and orchestration of VNFs from multiple vendors.
Countires Covered
- Argentina
- Australia
- Brazil
- Canada
- China
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- India
- Indonesia
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Mexico
- Norway
- Pakistan
- Philippines
- Poland
- Qatar
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- UAE
- UK
- USA
