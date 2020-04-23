Professional Survey Report: The SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030



While the advantages of SDN (Software Defined Networking) and network virtualization are well known in the enterprise IT and data center world, both technologies also bring a host of benefits to the telecommunications service provider community. Not only can these technologies help address the explosive capacity demand of mobile traffic, but they can also reduce the CapEx and OpEx burden faced by service providers to handle this demand by diminishing reliance on expensive proprietary hardware platforms. The recognition of these benefits has led to the emergence of the NFV (Network Functions Virtualization) concept that seeks to virtualize and effectively consolidate many service provider network elements onto multi-tenant industry-standard servers, switches and storage.

Service providers – both mobile and fixed-line – have already begun making significant investments in SDN and NFV across a number of use cases including but not limited to uCPE/vCPE, SD-WAN, vEPC, vIMS, Cloud RAN and vCDN. SNS Research estimates that service provider SDN and NFV investments will grow at a CAGR of approximately 45% between 2017 and 2020, eventually accounting for nearly $22 Billion in revenue by the end of 2020.

Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1480944

The “SDN, NFV & Network Virtualization Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the SDN, NFV and network virtualization ecosystem including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, use cases, deployment case studies, regulatory landscape, standardization, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts from 2017 till 2030. The forecasts are segmented for 10 submarkets, 2 user base categories, 9 functional areas, 6 regions and 34 countries.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

The report covers the following topics:

SDN, NFV and network virtualization ecosystem

Market drivers and barriers

Enabling technologies, protocols, architecture and key trends

SDN and NFV use cases across service provider, data center and enterprise networks

Commercial SDN and NFV deployments – including 10 comprehensive case studies

Review of key functional areas including uCPE/vCPE, SD-WAN, data center SDN, vEPC, vIMS, Cloud RAN and vCDN

Assessment of CapEx savings potential of service provider SDN and NFV investments

Management and orchestration platforms for software-centric networks

Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Industry roadmap and value chain

Profiles and strategies of over 270 ecosystem players including SDN/NFV specialists

Strategic recommendations for enabling technology providers, network infrastructure vendors, IT giants, pure-play SDN/NFV specialists, enterprises, data center operators and service providers

Market analysis and forecasts from 2017 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets, user base and functional area categories:

Submarkets

SDN/SD-WAN Hardware & Software

NFV Hardware & Software

Other Network Virtualization Software

User Base Categories

Service Providers

Enterprises & Data Centers

SDN/SD-WAN Submarkets

SDN-Enabled Switches, Routers & Other Appliances

SDN Controller Software

SDN Orchestration Software

SDN Network Applications

SD-WAN Appliances

SD-WAN Control & Overlay Software

NFV Submarkets

NFVI (NFV Infrastructure)

NFV MANO (Management & Orchestration) Software

VNF (Virtualized Network Function) Software

Service Provider Functional Area Categories

CDN (Content Delivery Network)

CPE (Customer Premises Equipment)

Data Center

Fixed Access Network

IMS & VoLTE

Mobile Core

Policy Control

RAN (Radio Access Network)

Transport Network

Other Areas

The following regional and country markets are also covered:

Regional Markets

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Western Europe

Inquire More About This Report @https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1480944

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the SDN, NFV and network virtualization opportunity?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

Which regions, submarkets and countries will see the highest percentage of growth?

What is the status of SDN and NFV deployments across service provider, data center and enterprise networks?

How big is the opportunity for service provider and cloud managed SD-WAN services?

How are service provider-led initiatives driving SDN and NFV investments?

How does regulation impact the adoption of software-centric networks?

What level of CapEx savings can SDN and NFV facilitate for service providers?

Do SDN and NFV pose a threat to traditional network infrastructure vendors?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?

What strategies should enabling technology providers, network infrastructure vendors, SDN/NFV specialists, service providers and other ecosystem players adopt to remain competitive?

The report has the following key findings:

SNS Research estimates that service provider SDN and NFV investments will grow at a CAGR of approximately 45% between 2017 and 2020, eventually accounting for nearly $22 Billion in revenue by the end of 2020.

Spearheaded by internet giants, data center operators and large enterprises, the adoption of software-centric networking is also continuing to grow in the enterprise and data center segment. SNS Research estimates that SDN and network virtualization investments in this segment accounted for $12 Billion in 2017 alone.

New market players are beginning to emerge as service providers accelerate their transition to software-centric networks. For example, with their early wins in NFV-compliant mobile core and IMS platforms, companies such as Mavenir Systems and Affirmed Networks have emerged as direct competitors to established wireless network infrastructure giants.

With the emergence of initiatives such as the Linux Foundation’s ONAP (Open Network Automation Platform), ETSI’s OSM (Open-Source MANO) and SK Telecom’s T-MANO, solutions are beginning to be commercialized that can perform integrated management and orchestration of VNFs from multiple vendors.

List of Companies Mentioned

3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project)

5G PPP (5G Infrastructure Public Private Partnership)

6WIND

A1 Telekom Austria Group

A10 Networks

Accedian Networks

Accelleran

Accton Technology Corporation/Edgecore Networks

Active Broadband Networks

Actus Networks

ADARA Networks

Adax

ADLINK Technology

ADTRAN

ADVA Optical Networking

Advantech

Affirmed Networks

Agema Systems

Airspan Networks

Akamai Technologies

ALAXALA Networks Corporation

Albis Technologies

Alepo

Alianza

Allied Telesis

Allot Communications

Alpha Networks

Alphabet

ALTEN Calsoft Labs

Altice Group

Altiostar Networks

Alvarion Technologies

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)

Amdocs

ANEVIA

Apple

Argela

Aricent

Arista Networks

ARM Holdings

ARRIS International

Artesyn Embedded Technologies

ASF (Apache Software Foundation)

ASOCS

ASPIDER-NGI

Astellia

AT&T

Athonet

ATIS (Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions)

AttoCore

AudioCodes

Avaya

Avi Networks

AWS (Amazon Web Services)

Axiata Group

Baicells Technologies

Baidu

Barefoot Networks

Barracuda Networks

BCE (Bell Canada)

Benu Networks

Bharti Airtel

Big Switch Networks

Brain4Net

Broadband Forum

Broadcom

Broadpeak

Brocade Communications Systems

BT Group

CA Technologies

CableLabs

CAICT (China Academy of Information and Communications Technology)

Canoga Perkins Corporation

Canonical

Casa Systems

Cavium

CCN (Cirrus Core Networks)

Cedexis

Centec Networks

CenturyLink

CENX

Ceragon Networks

Certes Networks

CertusNet

Check Point Software Technologies

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Ciena Corporation

CIMI Corporation

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems

Clavister

ClearPath Networks

CloudGenix

Cloudify

CND (Core Network Dynamics)

Cobham Group

Cobham Wireless

Cohesive Networks

Colt Technology Services Group

Comcast

Comodo

Concurrent

Contela

Coriant

Corsa Technology

Cradlepoint

Creanord

Cumulus Networks

Cyxtera Technologies

DASAN Zhone Solutions

Datavision

Dell Technologies

Delta

Dialogic

Digicel

Dimetis

Django Software Foundation

Docker

Dorado Software

Druid Software

DT (Deutsche Telekom)

DXC Technology

ECI Telecom

Edgenet

Edgeware

Ekinops

ELUON Corporation

Enea

ENENSYS Technologies

EnterpriseWeb

Equinix

Ericsson

Ethernity Networks

Etisalat

ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute)

Exaware

EXFO

Expeto Wireless

Expway

Extreme Networks

F5 Networks

Facebook

FibroLAN

Flash Networks

Flex

Fortinet

FRAFOS

Fraunhofer FOKUS

FreeBSD Foundation

Fujitsu

Gigamon

Global Wavenet

Google

Guangzhou Iplook Technologies

Harmonic

Hitachi

Hitachi Vantara

HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

Huawei

HUBER+SUHNER

HyTrust

IBM Corporation

IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers)

IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force)

IIJ (Internet Initiative Japan)

Illumio

Imagine Communications Corporation

Infinera

Infoblox

Inocybe Technologies

Intel Corporation

Interface Masters Technologies

Intracom Telecom

IP Infusion

ip.access

IPgallery

iPhotonix

IPITEK

IRTF (Internet Research Task Force)

Italtel

ITU (International Telecommunications Union)

iwNetworks

Ixia

Joyent

Juniper Networks

Kanazawa University Hospital

KDDI Corporation

KEMP Technologies

Keysight Technologies

Kleos

KPN

KT Corporation

Lanner Electronics

Lemko Corporation

Lenovo

LG Uplus

Linker Networks

Linux Foundation

Lumeta Corporation

Lumina Networks

Luminate Wireless

Luxoft Holding

Maipu Communication Technology

Marvell Technology Group

MatrixStream Technologies

Mavenir Systems

MediaTek

MEF (Metro Ethernet Forum)

Megaport

Mellanox Technologies

Mesosphere

Metaswitch Networks

Microsoft Corporation

Midokura

Mirantis

Mojatatu Networks

MRV Communications

Mushroom Networks

NAKA Mobile

Napatech

NEC Corporation/Netcracker Technology

NetBSD Foundation

NETGEAR

Netronome

Netrounds

NETSCOUT Systems

Netsil

NetYCE

New H3C Group

NextDC

NFVWare

Ngena

Nokia Networks

Nominum

NoviFlow

NTT Communications

NTT DoCoMo

NTT Group

NXP Semiconductors

OASIS (Organization for the Advancement of Structured Information Standards)

OCP (Open Compute Project) Foundation

OMG (Object Management Group)

Omnitron Systems

One2many

ONF (Open Networking Foundation)

ONUG (Open Networking User Group)

Ooredoo

Openet

OpenStack Foundation

Openwave Mobility

Opera Software

Optelian

Optus

Oracle Communications

Oracle Corporation

Orange

Orchestral Networks

OX (Open-Xchange)

Ozono Security

P4 Language Consortium

Packet Design

Packet Fabric

Packet Ship Technologies

Padtec

Palo Alto Networks

Panda Security

Pantheon Technologies

Parallel Wireless

PCCW Global

PeerApp

Penguin

Phluido

Pica8

PicoCluster

Pivotal Software

Plexxi

Pluribus Networks

Polaris Networks

PT (Portugal Telecom)

Pulse Secure

Qualcomm

Quanta Computer

Quortus

Rackspace

RAD Data Communications

RADCOM

Radisys Corporation

Radware

Rapid7

Realtek Semiconductor Corporation

Red Hat

Redknee

Ribbon Communications

RIFT.io

RightScale

Riverbed Technology

Ruckus Wireless

Saguna Networks

Saisei

Samsung Electronics

Sandvine

Sansay

SDN/NFV Forum, South Korea

Sedona Systems

Sencore

SevOne

SFR

Silver Peak

Singtel

SiRRAN Communications

Sistelbanda

SITRONICS

SK Telecom

SoftBank Group

Sooktha

Sophos

SpiderCloud Wireless

Spirent Communications

Sprint Corporation

STC (Saudi Telecom Company)

Stormshield

SunTec

SuperCom

Supermicro (Super Micro Computer)

Swisscom

Symantec Corporation

SysMaster

Tango Telecom

Tecore Networks

Tejas Networks

Telchemy

Telco Systems

Telcoware

Telecom Italia

Telefónica Group

Telenor Group

Telrad Networks

Telstra

TI (Texas Instruments)

Tieto Corporation

TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile)

TitanHQ

TM Forum

rend Micro

Trópico

TTA (Telecommunications Technology Association of Korea)

Turk Telekom

UBIqube

Ultra Electronics

UTStarcom

vArmour

Vasona Networks

Verizon Communications

Versa Networks

Veryx Technologies

VHA (Vodafone Hutchison Australia)

Viavi Solutions

VMware

VNC (Virtual Network Communications)

Vodafone Germany

Vodafone Group

WatchGuard Technologies

Wedge Networks

Windstream Communications

Wipro

Wowza Media Systems

Xilinx

XL Axiata

XOR Media

Xtera Communications

Zoho Corporation/WebNMS

ZTE

Countires Covered

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Canada

China

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

India

Indonesia

Israel

Italy

Japan

Malaysia

Mexico

Norway

Pakistan

Philippines

Poland

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Taiwan

Thailand

UAE

UK

USA

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/