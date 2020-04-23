Self-drive Car Rental Market 2020: Analysis Of The Industry By Size, Share, Consumption, Demand, Growth, Revenues, Key Companies, Types, Applications And Forecasts Until 2025

This report studies the global Self-drive Car Rental market, analyzes and researches the Self-drive Car Rental development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Hertz Global Holdings

Enterprise Holdings

Avis Budget Group

Europcar

Sixt AG

China Auto Rental Inc

eHi Car Services

Uber Technologies Inc

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Economy

Executive

Luxury

MUV

SUV

Other

Market segment by Application, Self-drive Car Rental can be split into

Business

Leisure

Other

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Self-drive Car Rental

1.1 Self-drive Car Rental Market Overview

1.1.1 Self-drive Car Rental Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Self-drive Car Rental Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Self-drive Car Rental Market by Type

1.3.1 Economy

1.3.2 Executive

1.3.3 Luxury

1.3.4 MUV

1.3.5 SUV

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Self-drive Car Rental Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Business

1.4.2 Leisure

1.4.3 Other

Chapter Two: Global Self-drive Car Rental Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Self-drive Car Rental Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Hertz Global Holdings

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Self-drive Car Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Enterprise Holdings

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Self-drive Car Rental Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Avis Budget Group

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Produc

Continued….

