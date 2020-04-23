Smart Greenhouse Market Growth Probability and Future Scenario 2027 – Top Key Players Argus Control, Certhon Build, Greentech Agro, Heliospectra

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Smart Greenhouse Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Smart Greenhouse Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

The smart greenhouses offer self-regulating, micro-climate controlled environment for optimal plant growth. The different climatic conditions such as humidity, temperature, soil moisture, and others inside the greenhouse are monitored continuously. Smart greenhouses are equipped with sensors and actuators as key elements for this purpose. The advent of IoT and connected technologies and key developments by the companies further portray a favorable landscape for the smart greenhouse market in the coming years.

The smart greenhouse market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as changing consumer preferences leading to the emerging trend of indoor farming along with increased demand for food for the growing population. Also, favorable government regulations and incentives related to smart greenhouse lighting technology are further likely to propel the market growth. On the other side, the rapidly rising vertical farming technology is expected to showcase significant growth opportunities for the smart greenhouse market during the forecast period.

The global smart greenhouse market is segmented on the basis of type and technology. Based on type, the market is segmented as hydroponic and non-hydroponic. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as HVAC, LED grow lights, irrigation systems, material handling systems, control systems, valves and pumps, sensors and cameras, and others.

