Spark Plug Market Latest Research, Driving Factors And Growth Status|NGK SPARK PLUG CO. LTD, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, FRAM Group IP LLC

Spark plug is an electrical device threaded into cylinder of spark ignition engine, which produces spark at the required time to ignite the combustible air-fuel mixture in the cylinder bore. The device comprises shell, resistance, electrodes, and insulator. During the engine operation, when high tension current flows through the center electrodes, it ionizes the gas present between the electrode gap, producing spark. The modern spark plug is designed to deliver a powerful ignition spark around 500-3,500 times per minute. Temperature at the tip of the spark plug is normally between 500C and 800C. Passenger cars and commercial vehicles such as heavy-duty trucks and buses integrate more than four spark plugs, depending on the number of cylinders, whereas two-wheelers, small boats petrol generator, mowers, and saws are generally integrated with single spark plug.

Numerous leading players in the market invest significantly in R&D to enhance their technical expertise and product portfolio. For instance, in November 2016, Federal-Mogul Corporation, a leading spark plug manufacturer, launched M18, a new industrial spark plug, combination of optimum materials and maximum electrode area, which provides increased resistance to spark erosion and chemical corrosion.

The key players profiled in the report include NGK SPARK PLUG CO. LTD, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, FRAM Group IP LLC (Autolite), Enerpulse Technologie, Stitt Spark Plug, Acdelco Corporation, E3 Sparkplugs, Zhuzhou Torch Spark Plug, Weichai Power Co. Ltd., MSD Performance, Ford Motor Company, and Valeo.

Increase in sales & production of gasoline powered vehicles globally and rise in number of petrol-based generators, small & recreational boats, and jet skis drive the market growth. However, technical advancements to downsize automotive engines and growth in penetration of electric vehicle & electrically powered working equipment such as mowers and saws hinder the growth of the spark plug market. Irrespective of these challenges, rising demand of natural gas based vehicle, and technological advancements, such as new electrode material, are expected to create numerous opportunities for the market players, thus supplementing the market growth.

The market segmentation is based on electrode material, application, and geography. Electrode material segment is divided into copper, platinum, and iridium. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into automobile, marine, industrial, and others (working equipment, brush cutters, scythes, mowers, saws). Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is divided into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, whereas Europe is classified into Germany, France, Italy, UK, and rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is further segmented into China, Australia, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Latin America, Middle East, and Africa are considered under LAMEA.

BY ELECTRODE MATERIAL

Copper

Iridium

Platinum

BY APPLICATION

Automobile

Marine

Industrial

Others (working equipment, brush cutters, scythes, mowers, saws)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Australia

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

