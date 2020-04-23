Stand Alone Cloud Storage Market Size, Share, Future Roadmap, Technological Innovations & Growth Forecast To 2026

“Stand Alone Cloud Storage Market” research report enhanced worldwide COVID19 Impact analysis on Market Size ( Value, Production, Sales, Consumption, Revenue, and Growth Rate ), Gross Margin, Industry Chain, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Development Trends, History and 6 Year Forecast. This Stand Alone Cloud Storage Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost manufactures like ( AT&T, Amazon Web Services, Google, HP, IBM, Microsoft ) with data such as Company Profiles, Trade Sales Volume, Gross, Cost, Industry Share By Type, Product Revenue , Specifications and Contact Information. Besides, Stand Alone Cloud Storage industry report helps to analyse competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, Research and Developments.

Scope of Stand Alone Cloud Storage Market: Cloud storage allows enterprises to store data on remote servers that can be accessed through internet. These remote servers are maintained, operated and managed by cloud storage service providers. Cloud storage is basically a virtual mode of data storage. The data stored on cloud can be accessed and shared across devices through internet.

Business enterprises are increasingly using Internet to run their business and drive revenue growth. The cloud is one of the most effective alternatives for the traditional on-premises storage by which enterprise users can access applications and data stored in the cloud through the internet. Standalone cloud storage is one among several cloud-based storage service offerings, which is utilized by many enterprises to reduces data storage costs, improves efficiency, and ensures easy access to data from anywhere and at any time. In addition, it helps the enterprises to reduce their IT infrastructural costs significantly.

Increase in need for cost-efficient storage solutions specifically by small and medium size organizations drive the market. In addition, increased need for enhanced storage of both structured and unstructured data as well as continuous rise in volume of data generated by enterprises propels the growth of the market. However, data security and privacy issues limits the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in outsourcing of storage services and rise in need for more efficient data storage options is expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

❖ Primary Storage

❖ Cloud Storage Gateway

❖ Data Archiving

❖ Disaster Recovery and Back Up Storage

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

❖ BFSI

❖ Retail and E-commerce

❖ Government

❖ Travel and Hospitality

❖ IT and Telecommunication

❖ Healthcare

❖ Education

❖ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Stand Alone Cloud Storage market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

