SYNTHETIC PAPER MARKET 2020 LATEST TRENDS OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION, TEXTILE MATERIAL, DESIGN METHODS, GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES, TOP KEY MANUFACTURE, BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES & FORECAST 2025

The global synthetic paper market demand stood at 146.6 kilo tons in 2017 generating a market revenue of more than USD 250 million. It’s resemblance to that of natural paper coupled with superior properties such as tear and water resistance is driving the global synthetic paper market demand in printing, packaging and labeling applications.

The study covers the global synthetic paper market demand and sales for a period ranging between 2015 and 2025. The study covers the global synthetic paper market demand and sales trends at a regional and country level. A special focus on BOPP synthetic paper market trends has been covered in the study. Synthetic paper prices have been taken into consideration while estimating the revenue size of the market.

Key factors driving the global synthetic paper market growth are uneasiness about the future availability of pulped wood fiber and optimistic petrochemical industry. Furthermore, with new players entering in this market, the future of synthetic papers is likely to witness further development. For instance, a pound of commercial synthetic paper at present can go a lot further than wood fiber paper. It also does not absorb ink in the same fashion as paper, thus, also saving the cost on the ink.

By 2025, the global synthetic paper market size is estimated to reach USD 480.3 million driven by the growing demand from numerous end-use industries, majorly the tag & label industry. Growing environmental concerns coupled with “Save the Trees” slogan is further driving the global synthetic paper market sales. Synthetic papers are inorganic in nature and their manufacturing involves no pulped wood fibers.

Apart from the food & beverage industry, synthetic papers are also in demand for magazines, books, envelops, posters, banners, signboards etc. Besides, many available commercial synthetic papers are approved safe for contact with food. For instance, Pretex by Lahnpaper GmbH is regarded as safe for indirect food contact. Furthermore, Pretex is UV and aging resistant and is also partially biodegradable.

Printing compatibility of synthetic paper and high cost is the key challenge of the global synthetic paper industry. The global synthetic paper price is likely to average at USD 1.93 per kilogram by 2025. Initially, many publishers and designers were not aware of its availability. However, this scenario has changed over the past decade. Furthermore, consumers refrain using synthetic paper as it is associated with high printing cost. However, great aesthetics coupled with higher durability in comparison to traditional papers is likely to uplift the global synthetic paper industry over the foreseeable future.

Label application is the fastest growing application within the global synthetic paper market with an estimated volume CAGR of 7% over the next seven years period. Introduction and implementation of stringent labeling regulations for edible items and medical items are expected to propel the growth of this segment over the next few years.

HDPE is the fastest growing product type and is anticipated to show a similar trend over the projected period. HDPE and BOPP synthetic paper are used across various applications, such as tags & label, commercial printing, retail & packaging segment, and outdoor signages and displays. The BOPP synthetic paper market demand is anticipated to surpass 150 kilo tons by 2025.

The global synthetic paper market is highly competitive in nature owing to the presence of diversified local as well as international players. Key players in this filed include PPG Industries, Yupo Corporation, DuPont Tyvek, Nan Ya Plastics, Treofan Group, HOP Industries, Taghleef Industries, American Profol, and Arjobex.

Key segments of the global synthetic paper market

Product Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

BOPP

HDPE

Others

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

Labels

Non Labels

Region Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Kilo Tons)

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Rest of the World

