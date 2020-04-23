Systemic Sclerosis (SSc) is an autoimmune disease affecting the connective tissue which in-turn damages the skin and internal organs. It is characterized by distinctive pathogenic triad of microvascular damage, deregulation of innate and adaptive immunity, and generalized fibrosis in multiple organs. The name of the condition comes from the Greek word, ‘sclero’ for hard and ‘derma’ for the skin. This hardening of the skin can be one of the first noticeable symptoms of the condition, due to excessive production of collagen. The excess of collagen can affect the skin, joints, tendons, and internal organs. It causes scarring and stops the affected parts of the body from functioning normally.

SSc is a complex and heterogeneous disease, and is therefore, associated with a wide range of possible signs and symptoms. The episodes of Raynaud phenomenon can occur weeks to years before fibrosis. A spectrum of digital vascular disease is observed in SSc. Puffy or swollen hands are commonly observed.

DelveInsight’s ‘Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Systemic Sclerosis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. The DelveInsight Systemic Sclerosis epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Systemic Sclerosis by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis.

It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Systemic Sclerosis in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Systemic Sclerosis epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

As stated by the US National Library of Medicine, women are four times more likely to develop this condition than men.

Estimates of SSc have been difficult due to the rarity of the disease and the wide range of symptoms and severity. As per the National Organization for Rare Disorders 2018, systemic scleroderma is thought to affect 40,000–165,000 people in the US. It may occur at any age, but the symptoms most frequently begin during midlife.

As per the study by Schwartz et al., 2018, SSc is a rare disease and is diagnosed in approximately 67 male patients and 265 female patients, per 100,000 people each year in the United States.

SSc usually appears in women aged 30–40 years, and it occurs in slightly older men. In approximately 85% of cases, systemic sclerosis develops in individuals aged 20–60 years.

Request for Sample Pages:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/systemic-sclerosis-epidemiology-forecast

Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology

Delveinsight’s Systemic Sclerosis epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Systemic Sclerosis epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Systemic Sclerosis epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Systemic Sclerosis in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Systemic Sclerosis.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The Systemic Sclerosis report provides a detailed overview explaining Systemic Sclerosis causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns .

The Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Systemic Sclerosis in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Systemic Sclerosis epidemiology.

Key Questions Covered In The Systemic Sclerosis Report Include:

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Systemic Sclerosis?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Systemic Sclerosis epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Systemic Sclerosis across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Systemic Sclerosis?

What are the currently available treatments of Systemic Sclerosis?

Key Benefit of Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology Report

The Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Systemic Sclerosis market

Quantify patient populations in the global Systemic Sclerosis market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Systemic Sclerosis therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Systemic Sclerosis population by its epidemiology

The Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Request for Sample Pages:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/systemic-sclerosis-epidemiology-forecast

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Systemic Sclerosis Systemic Sclerosis Disease Background and Overview Systemic Sclerosis Patient Journey Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology and Patient Population Systemic Sclerosis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Systemic Sclerosis Systemic Sclerosis Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Related Reports-

Systemic Sclerosis Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030

DelveInsight’ s Systemic Sclerosis – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030 report provides the detailed overview of the disease and in depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

Systemic Sclerosis – Pipeline Insights, 2020

Systemic Sclerosis Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Systemic Sclerosis market.