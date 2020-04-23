Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Trends, Current Growth, Components, Competitive Analysis and Geographical Outlook till 2027

Temperature Monitoring Systems are vital to ensure safe and efficient patient care and is also crucial to avoid hypothermia and hyperthermia situations. Thermo regulation or temperature maintenance is important to avoid any antigenic response, infection or inflammation.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including medical devices, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, biotechnology, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Temperature Monitoring Systems Market globally. This report on ‘Temperature Monitoring Systems Market provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Top Leading companies are:

– ABB Ltd.

– Deltatrack

– Emerson Electric

– Sensoscientific, Inc.

– Fluke Corporation

– Honeywell

– Kelsius, Ltd.

– Monnit Corporation

– Omega Engineering

– Rees Scientific

The global Temperature Monitoring Systems Market is segmented on the basis of Type and End User. Based on Type the market is segmented into Contact-Based Temperature Monitoring Systems, Non-Contact-Based Temperature Monitoring Systems. Contact-Based Temperature Monitoring Systems, by type is further sub-segmented into Conventional Temperature Monitoring Systems, Temperature Measuring Strips and Labels, and Wireless Temperature Monitoring Systems. Non-Contact-Based Temperature Monitoring Systems, by type is further sub-segmented into Pyrometers and Infrared Thermometers, Thermal Imagers, and Fiber Optic Thermometers. Based on End User the market is segmented into Healthcare & Life Science Facilities, Medical Device Manufacturing Companies, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Chemical & Petrochemical Manufacturers, Food & Beverage Product Manufacturers and Energy & Power Generation Companies.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Temperature Monitoring Systems Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Temperature Monitoring Systems Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Temperature Monitoring Systems – By Type

1.3.2 Temperature Monitoring Systems – By End User

1.3.3 Temperature Monitoring Systems – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEMS LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEMS – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

