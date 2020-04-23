The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Marine Mining Market Size of Marine Mining , Forecast Report 2019-2028

A recent market study on the global Marine Mining market reveals that the global Marine Mining market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Marine Mining market is discussed in the presented study.

The Marine Mining market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Marine Mining market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Marine Mining market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The presented report segregates the Marine Mining market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Marine Mining market.

segmented as follows:

Global Marine Mining Market, by Technology

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs)

SONAR

Marine Seismic Methods

Global Marine Mining Market, by Application

Automotive

Precious Metals

Construction

Electronics

Others (including Industrial Machinery and Consumer Goods)

Global Marine Mining Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Norway Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia Papua New Guinea Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of World Brazil Saudi Arabia Rest of Countries



Key Takeaways

Asia Pacific is a leading region of the global marine mining market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

In 2015, the International Seabed Authority (ISA) issued seven new licenses to explore for the riches that lie on the floors of the Pacific, Indian, and Atlantic oceans

Papua New Guinea is the major country for marine mining activities across the globe

More than one million electric cars were sold across the globe in 2017 and China accounted for more than half of the global sales

In 2017, the total number of electric cars on the road surpassed three million across the world

