The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market Geography Analysis 2019-2027
The global Polyvinylpyrrolidone market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Polyvinylpyrrolidone market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Polyvinylpyrrolidone market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Polyvinylpyrrolidone market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Polyvinylpyrrolidone market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
segmented as follows:
Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, by Grade
- Low Molecular Weight
- K12
- K17
- Medium Molecular Weight
- K25
- K30
- High Molecular Weight
- K90
- Others (including K60 and K120)
- Crospovidone
- Copovidone
- Others (including K15 and K40)
Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, by Application
- Pharmaceutical
- Tablets
- Liquid Suspension/Ointments
- Injections
- Solvents
- Paints & Coatings
- Inks
- Polishing Agents
- Electrical & Electronics
- Batteries
- PCBs
- Others (including Screens and CMPs)
- Adhesives
- Skin Adhesives
- Hot Melt Adhesives
- Thickeners
- Cosmetics
- Hair Fixative Polymers
- Skin Care
- Perfumes
- Oral Care
- Food & Beverages
- Non-alcoholic
- Alcoholic
- Home Care
- Agrochemicals
- Ceramics
- Metal Quenching
- Membranes
- Hemodialysis
- Water
- Others (including Synthetic Fibers and Paper Manufacturing)
Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Global and regional market share of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market in terms of volume (tons) and value (US$ Mn), by grade, application, and region for the period between 2018 and 2027
- Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for polyvinylpyrrolidone in countries/sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa with respect to different grade and application segments for the period from 2018 to 2027
- Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market
- Import-export analysis of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market for all major countries in 2017
- Price trend forecast of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market in terms of grade
- Value chain analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market
- Regulatory landscape
- Market attractiveness analysis of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market by grade, application, and region
- Key findings of the polyvinylpyrrolidone market for each region, and in-depth analysis of major grade and application segments in terms of volume and value
- Competition matrix of key players operating in the market and market share of major companies for 2018
- Product mapping of all the players against product type, brand name, K-value and application parameters
- Detailed profiles of major players operating in the market
Each market player encompassed in the Polyvinylpyrrolidone market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Polyvinylpyrrolidone market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Polyvinylpyrrolidone market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Polyvinylpyrrolidone market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
What insights readers can gather from the Polyvinylpyrrolidone market report?
- A critical study of the Polyvinylpyrrolidone market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Polyvinylpyrrolidone market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Polyvinylpyrrolidone landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Polyvinylpyrrolidone market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Polyvinylpyrrolidone market share and why?
- What strategies are the Polyvinylpyrrolidone market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Polyvinylpyrrolidone market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Polyvinylpyrrolidone market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Polyvinylpyrrolidone market by the end of 2029?
