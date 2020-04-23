The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Value of Operating Room Equipment Market Predicted to Surpass US$ by the of 2058 2017 to 2022

Analysis of the Global Operating Room Equipment Market

A recent market research report on the Operating Room Equipment market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Operating Room Equipment market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Operating Room Equipment market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Operating Room Equipment market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Operating Room Equipment

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Operating Room Equipment market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Operating Room Equipment in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Operating Room Equipment Market

The presented report dissects the Operating Room Equipment market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Competitive Landscape

In March 2019, Getinge AB launched an updated version of its mechanical ventilator – Servo-u 4.0, with personalized lung protection and transpulmonary pressure monitoring functions to simplify complex procedures for clinicians and simultaneously make it safer for patients.

In March 2019, Stryker Corporation completed its acquisitions of OrthoSpace, Ltd, a privately held Israel-based company. According to Stryker, the acquisition will be highly complementary to its existing portfolio and aligns with the company’s focus to invest in sports medicine.

In December 2018, Steris Plc, a leading player in operating room equipment market, announced its targeted reconstructing plan, including the closure of two manufacturing facilities in England and Brazil and other actions. With reduced demand for certain products, the company aims to rationalize select product offerings and consolidate manufacturing of other products.

Other leading players in the operating room equipment market include Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., General Electric Company, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Mizuho OSI, Inc., Medtronic, plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

The Fact.MR study provides compelling insights into the competitive scenario of the global operating room equipment market, get a summary of the report.

Additional Insights

Movable Imagining System to Contribute Significant Revenue Share

Based on product type, movable imagining system is likely to retain its leading position in the global operating room equipment market, accounting for more than 28% of the revenue share in 2017. Global sales of movable imagining systems crossed a value of US$ 7.9 billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 9% during 2017-2022. Biomedical systems will continue to be the second highest-selling product in the operating equipment market, representing nearly one-fourth revenue share in 2017.

End use of operating room equipment is anticipated to be the highest in hospitals, accounting for a robust 81.3% revenue share in 2017, and is estimated to cross a whooping US$ 30 billion in 2022. Ambulatory surgical centers, on the other hand, are foreseen to register a relatively high CAGR in the global market of operating room equipment during 2017-2022.

Research Methodology

The Fact.MR study on global operating room equipment market provides an in-depth analysis along with exhaustive and actionable insights backed by a two-step research process involving primary and secondary resources. The primary research methodology includes interviews and discussions with experts of operating room equipment industry. In the secondary process, trade journals, press releases, paid resources, company annual reports, and other associated publications relevant to operating room equipment market were studied to gain information and market size data.

Findings from these two main processes were used to determine an accurate and all-inclusive forecast of global operating room equipment market for the period from 2017 to 2022.

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Operating Room Equipment market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Operating Room Equipment market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Operating Room Equipment market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

