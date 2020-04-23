The impact of the coronavirus on the Eyewear Market- Key Market Trends-2019 To 2027

The global Eyewear market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Eyewear market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Eyewear market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Eyewear market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The report segments the eyewear market based on product type which includes spectacles, contact lenses and plano sunglasses. The spectacles segment is segmented into spectacle lenses and spectacle frames. The contact lenses segment is subdivided into rigid contact lenses and soft contact lenses. The plano sunglasses segment is further bifurcated into polarized and non-polarized plano sunglasses.By countries, the eyewear market in the Middle East is classified into Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey and rest of the Middle East.

The report offers company market share analysis of key industry participants. Major players have been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies and key developments.Leading market players profiled in this report areLuxottica S.p.A. (Italy), Safilo Group (Italy), Essilor International (France), Johnson and Johnson Vision Care (U.S.) and Carl Zeiss A.G. (Germany).

The Middle EastEyewear Market: by Product Type

Spectacles

Spectacle Lenses

Spectacle Frames

Contact lenses

Soft Contact Lenses

Rigid Contact Lenses

Plano Sunglasses

Polarized Sunglasses

Non-Polarized Sunglasses

The Middle EastEyewear Market: by Country

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Jordan

Lebanon

Turkey

Rest of the Middle East

Each market player encompassed in the Eyewear market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Eyewear market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Eyewear Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Eyewear market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Eyewear market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

