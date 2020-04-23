The impact of the coronavirus on the Eyewear Market- Key Market Trends-2019 To 2027
The global Eyewear market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Eyewear market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Eyewear market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Eyewear market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Eyewear market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The report segments the eyewear market based on product type which includes spectacles, contact lenses and plano sunglasses. The spectacles segment is segmented into spectacle lenses and spectacle frames. The contact lenses segment is subdivided into rigid contact lenses and soft contact lenses. The plano sunglasses segment is further bifurcated into polarized and non-polarized plano sunglasses.By countries, the eyewear market in the Middle East is classified into Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey and rest of the Middle East.
The report offers company market share analysis of key industry participants. Major players have been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies and key developments.Leading market players profiled in this report areLuxottica S.p.A. (Italy), Safilo Group (Italy), Essilor International (France), Johnson and Johnson Vision Care (U.S.) and Carl Zeiss A.G. (Germany).
The Middle EastEyewear Market: by Product Type
- Spectacles
- Spectacle Lenses
- Spectacle Frames
- Contact lenses
- Soft Contact Lenses
- Rigid Contact Lenses
- Plano Sunglasses
- Polarized Sunglasses
- Non-Polarized Sunglasses
The Middle EastEyewear Market: by Country
- Saudi Arabia
- Egypt
- UAE
- Qatar
- Oman
- Kuwait
- Bahrain
- Jordan
- Lebanon
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East
Each market player encompassed in the Eyewear market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Eyewear market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Eyewear Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Eyewear market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Eyewear market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
What insights readers can gather from the Eyewear market report?
- A critical study of the Eyewear market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Eyewear market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Eyewear landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Eyewear market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Eyewear market share and why?
- What strategies are the Eyewear market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Eyewear market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Eyewear market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Eyewear market by the end of 2029?
