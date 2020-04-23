The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Paints and Coatings Market Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study

Global Paints and Coatings Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Paints and Coatings market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Paints and Coatings market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Paints and Coatings market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Paints and Coatings market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Paints and Coatings market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Paints and Coatings market during the assessment period.

Paints and Coatings Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Paints and Coatings market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Paints and Coatings market. The Paints and Coatings market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked by resin, technology, and application based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global paints & coatings market by segmenting it in terms of base resin, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for paints & coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual by resin, technology, and application of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global paints & coatings market. The paints & coatings market is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the market include The Sherwin-Williams Company, BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Valspar,, Akzo Nobel N.V, Nippon Paint Holdings, KCC Corporation, and Jotun A/S.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global paints & coatings market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global paints & coatings market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, technology, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each resin, technology, and application segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Resin

Acrylic

Polyurethanes

Polyesters

Epoxy

Alkyd

Others (including Silicone, Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA), Polyester, and Fluropolymer)

Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

High Solid

Powder

Others (including UV-cure and moisture cure)

Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Application

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Packaging

Health Care & Medical Devices

Marine

Electrical & Electronics

Others (including Wood Working)

Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

Analysis of various resin, technology, and application where paints & coatings are used

Identifies key factors responsible for building a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the paints & coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global paints & coatings market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis has been provided to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

