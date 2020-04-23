Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP) is a rare, life-threatening thrombotic microangiopathy characterized by microangiopathic hemolytic anemia, severe thrombocytopenia, and organ ischemia with profound thrombocytopenia. TTP is characterized by severe deficiency in ADAMTS13 (a disintegrin and metalloprotease with thrombospondin type 1 repeats, member 13), the specific von Willebrand factor (vWf)- cleaving protease.The ADAMTS13 gene provides instructions for enzyme production that are involved in the normal process of blood clotting. Normally, cleavage of vWF multimers by ADAMTS13 limits platelet binding to vWF. Mutations in this gene lead to a severe reduction in the activity of this enzyme leading to thrombocytopenia.

TTP can be broadly divided into Inherited Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (Congenital Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura {cTTP}) and Acquired Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (aTTP). Inherited TTP mainly affects newborns and children and most people have symptoms soon after birth. Some, however, do not have symptoms until they are adults. Most cases of TTP are acquired TTP. It mostly occurs in adults, but it can affect children also.

DelveInsight's 'Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The report covers the detailed information of the Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

TTP is rare, with a reported incidence of 6 per 1,000,000 cases per year in the United Kingdom (Dr. Colin et al.)

The lowest TTP population of Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura was recorded in Japan.

The incidence of acquired Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura is more in females in comparison to male

Inherited TTP affects men and women equally and account <5% of all acute cases of TTP while rest 95% account for acquired TTP; it occurs more in females as compared to males.

Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Epidemiology

The Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population.

The Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura report provides a detailed overview explaining Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns.

The Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura epidemiology.

Key Questions Covered In The Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Report Include:

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of the Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura?

What are the currently available treatments of Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura?

Key Benefit of Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Epidemiology Report

The Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura market

Quantify patient populations in the global Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura population by its epidemiology

The Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Disease Background and Overview Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Patient Journey Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Epidemiology and Patient Population Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

