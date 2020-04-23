Top Facts You Didn’t Know About India In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market with Top Vendors like Gunasheela Hospital, Mathrutva Fertility Centre, Oasis Centre

The India IVF services market was valued at $478.2 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $1,453.0 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.7% during the analysis period. In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a type of assisted reproductive technology. In this technique the ovum is artificially fertilized in laboratory settings and then implanted into the uterus. IVF is one of the widely used treatments, which is used for the assistance of couples with infertility problems, single mothers and the LGBT community to procreate. The delayed pregnancy in women is one of the major driving factors of the IVF services market, as the chances of conceiving decrease with age. However, the success rate of IVF technique is higher in the age group of 35-39 years.

Some of the key players of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market:

Gunasheela Hospital, Mathrutva Fertility Centre (unit of max healthcare Pvt. Ltd.), Milann-The Fertility Center, Oasis Centre, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., LabIVF Asia Pte. Ltd., LG Life Sciences Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, Bourn Hall Clinic, Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt., Southend Fertility and IVF Centre, Nova IVI Fertility, Nova IVI Fertility, Manipal fertility hospital, Cloudnine Hospitals

Procedure Segmentation:

ICSI-IVF

Non-ICSI IVF

IUI

End User Segmentation:

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Clinical Research Institutes

