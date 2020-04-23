Top Facts You Didn’t Know About India In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market with Top Vendors like Gunasheela Hospital, Mathrutva Fertility Centre, Oasis Centre
The India IVF services market was valued at $478.2 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $1,453.0 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.7% during the analysis period. In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a type of assisted reproductive technology. In this technique the ovum is artificially fertilized in laboratory settings and then implanted into the uterus. IVF is one of the widely used treatments, which is used for the assistance of couples with infertility problems, single mothers and the LGBT community to procreate. The delayed pregnancy in women is one of the major driving factors of the IVF services market, as the chances of conceiving decrease with age. However, the success rate of IVF technique is higher in the age group of 35-39 years.
Some of the key players of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market:
Gunasheela Hospital, Mathrutva Fertility Centre (unit of max healthcare Pvt. Ltd.), Milann-The Fertility Center, Oasis Centre, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., LabIVF Asia Pte. Ltd., LG Life Sciences Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, Bourn Hall Clinic, Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt., Southend Fertility and IVF Centre, Nova IVI Fertility, Nova IVI Fertility, Manipal fertility hospital, Cloudnine Hospitals
In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services key players and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.
Procedure Segmentation:
ICSI-IVF
Non-ICSI IVF
IUI
End User Segmentation:
Fertility Clinics
Hospitals
Surgical Centers
Clinical Research Institutes
Major Regions play vital role in In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services market are:
North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others
Research objectives
