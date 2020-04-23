Transfer Case Market SWOT Analysis of key players – Aisin Seiki, American Axle & Manufacturing, BorgWarner, Dana, GKN, JTEKT

Transfer Case is a part of the drivetrain of all-wheel-drive, four-wheel-drive, and other multiple powered axle vehicles. This case transfers power from the transmission to the rear and front axles through the means of drive shafts. The transfer case also synchronizes the difference between the rotation of the rear and front wheels and might contain one or more sets of low range gears for off-road usage.

Leading Transfer Case Market Players: Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Dana Inc., GKN plc, JTEKT Corporation, Magna International Inc., Meritor, Inc., Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, ZF, Friedrichshafen AG

The major factor driving the growth of the transfer case market is the rising demand for safety, traction in extreme weather conditions, and towing abilities for SUVs or light trucks. In addition, the increase in the sales of SUV and premium sedans is boosting the growth of the transfer case market. Further, the rising demand for lightweight transfer cases is anticipated to offer significant opportunities for the transfer case market to grow in the coming years.

The “Global Transfer case market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the fifth wheel coupling industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of transfer case market with detailed market segmentation by drive type, type, shift type, vehicle type, and geography. The global transfer case market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading transfer case market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global transfer case market is segmented on the basis of drive type, type, shift type, vehicle type. Based on drive type, the market is segmented as gear driven and chain driven. Based on type, the transfer case market is divided into AWD and 4WD. On basis of shift type, the market is bifurcated into manual shift on-the-fly and electronic shift on-the-fly. Further, based on vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger vehicle, construction equipment, and commercial vehicle.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global transfer case market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The transfer case market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting transfer case market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the transfer case market for each region.

The reports cover key developments in the transfer case market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from transfer case market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for fifth wheel coupling in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the transfer case market.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Transfer Case Market Landscape Transfer Case Market – Key Market Dynamics Transfer Case Market – Global Market Analysis Transfer Case Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Drive Type Transfer Case Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Shift Type Transfer Case Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Type Transfer Case Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Vehicle Type Transfer Case Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Transfer Case Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

