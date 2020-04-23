TV Analytics Market Competitive Analysis with Top Key Players like Alphonso, Amobee, Clarivoy, DC Analytics, Edgeware AB, Google, IBM

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the TV Analytics Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global TV Analytics Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

Television sector in the electronics industry has rapidly revolutionized owing to the increasing digitalization and the varying preferences of the consumers. In order to meet the demands of the viewers, the content developers are increasingly developing the content in line with the preferences. The providers are also prefering the real-time decision making solutions for augmenting the viewership. This has led to the heightened adoption of the TV analytics solutions.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Alphonso, Amobee, Clarivoy, DC Analytics, Edgeware AB, Google, IBM Corporation, Nielsen, Realytics, Sambatv

The global TV Analytics Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading TV Analytics Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Industry.

The rising adoption of social advertising and social media has widely influenced the market demand for TV analytics globally. Besides, the advent of artificial intelligence and voice-based systems is gaining traction in the TV analytics market, creating major growth opportunities for the market players. However, inappropriate digital infrastructure in the digital economies is projected to hamper the growth of the TV analytics market.

The global TV analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, transmission, deployment, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented into software and services. On the basis of transmission, the TV analytics market is segmented into cable TV, satellite TV/ direct-to-home, internet protocol television, and over-the-top. On the basis of deployment, the TV analytics market is segmented into on premise and cloud. Based on applications, the market is segmented into competitive intelligence, customer lifetime manaegemnet, churn prevention and behavior analysis, campaign management, content development, audience forecasting, and others.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

