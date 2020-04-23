Vaccine Conjugates Market Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis, Regional Outlook, Market Analysis

An off-the-shelf report on Vaccine Conjugates Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Conjugate vaccines are produced through a covalent bond between a weak antigen and a strong antigen. This boosts the immune response of the host towards several diseases. Conjugate vaccines are germ specific and are competent of identifying just the targeted germs and bacteria, making them suitable as a preventive measure to provide additional protection. Conjugate vaccines are vaccines for infectious diseases.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The vaccine conjugates market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing use of conjugate vaccines for adults, rising number of regulatory approvals for conjugate vaccines, rising prevalence of diseases, and technological advancements. However, low accessibility to vaccines in remote areas and complex production procedure of conjugate vaccine are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

Bharat Biotech

Biological E

GlaxoSmithKline, plc

Merck and Company

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc

Sanofi Pasteur

Serum Institute of India.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

The global vaccine conjugates market is segmented on the basis disease indication, type, patient stage and pathogen type. Based on disease indication, the market is segmented as Pneumococcal, Influenza, Diphtheria Tetanus Pertussis and Meningococcal. Based on type, the market is segmented as Monovalent and Multivalent. Based on patient stage, the market is segmented as Pediatrics and adults. Based on Pathogen Type, the market is segmented as Bacterial, Viral and Combination.

