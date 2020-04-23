Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on mHealth Market Trends Analysis 2019-2027

The latest report on the mHealth market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the mHealth market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the mHealth market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the mHealth market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global mHealth market.

The report reveals that the mHealth market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the mHealth market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the mHealth market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each mHealth market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

companies profiled in the report include Dexcom, Inc., Apple Inc., FitBit, Inc., Withings, Jawbone, Proteus Digital Health, Omada Health, Inc., WellDoc, Inc., Livongo Health, Noom, Inc., Ginger.io, Inc., Propeller Health, 2Morrow, Inc., Canary Health, Mango Health, BiogeniQ Inc., Twine Health, Inc., Glooko, Inc., Firstbeat Technologies Ltd., Claritas MindSciences, Big Health, Dthera Sciences, Virta Health Corp, Zest Health, LLC, Meru Health, Inc., HealthMine, Inc., Pear Therapeutics, Inc., BioTelemetry, Inc., Blue Mesa Health, and Digital Therapeutics.

The global mHealth market has been segmented as follows:

Global mHealth Market, by Product

Connected Medical Devices Heart Rate Monitors Activity Monitors Electrocardiograph Fetal Monitoring Neuromonitoring Others

mHealth Applications Fitness & Wellness Diabetes Cardiovascular Diseases Central Nervous System Disease Respiratory Diseases Musculoskeletal Diseases Smoking Cessation Medication Adherence Others

mHealth Services

Global mHealth Market, by End User

B2B Patients Caregivers

B2C Providers Payers Employers Others



Global mHealth Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Important Doubts Related to the mHealth Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the mHealth market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the mHealth market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the mHealth market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the mHealth market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the mHealth market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the mHealth market

