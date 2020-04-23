Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on PET Bottles Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2027

The global PET Bottles market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this PET Bottles market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the PET Bottles market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the PET Bottles market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the PET Bottles market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Key Segments Covered in the PET Bottles Market

By capacity, the PET bottles market has been segmented as: Up to 500 ml 500 ml to 1000 ml 1000 ml to 2000 ml More than 2000 ml

By neck type, the PET bottles market has been segmented as: ROPP/BPV PCO/BPF Alaska/Bericap/Obrist Others

By end-use, the PET bottles market has been segmented as: Beverages Food Personal Care Home Care Pharmaceuticals Other End Use

By region, PET bottles market is divided into: North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Rest Of Europe Asia Pacific (APAC) China India ASEAN Japan Australia Rest of APAC Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Also, it should be noted that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, TMR not only conducts forecasts in terms of CAGR for PET bottles, but also analyses the market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the PET bottles market and identify the right opportunities across the market.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study of PET bottles market. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, and the company’s annual reports and publications.

The PET bottles market has also been assessed on the basis of segment-wise Y-o-Y growth rates. This detailed level of information is important for identifying key trends in the PET bottles market. The segments for the global PET bottles market have been analyzed in terms of their market share to understand the individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. The market share is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the PET bottles market. The market share helps in analyzing segmental splits for the market in order to get better understanding of the PET bottles market.

Each market player encompassed in the PET Bottles market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the PET Bottles market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on PET Bottles Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global PET Bottles market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the PET Bottles market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

