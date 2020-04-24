Acrylate Monomer Market Outlook, Size, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Projection to 2026

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Acrylate Monomer Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Acrylate Monomer Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1643471/global-acrylate-monomer-market

If you are looking for the best route to enter or establish your business in the global Acrylate Monomer market, you can use our report that offers top market analysis and advice. Our route-to-market analytics will help you to maximize your revenue generation. We have sufficient domain knowledge and expertise in supply chain management to provide the best route-to-market analytics. Furthermore, our analysts are experts in providing in-depth market analysis, which means you will be exposed to some great insights into critical aspects of the global Acrylate Monomer market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Acrylate Monomer Market Research Report: BASF, Sartomer (Arkema), DowDuPont, Hexion, SIBUR, Allnex, ExxonMobil, Evonik

Global Acrylate Monomer Market Segmentation by Product: Methyl Acrylate, Ethyl Acrylate, Butyl Acrylate, 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate, Other

Global Acrylate Monomer Market Segmentation by Application: Adhesives, Coatings, Plastics, Textiles, Other

The encyclopedic research study offers analysis that will help you to optimally manage your business portfolio as you take a multi-level strategic approach. The report focuses on downstream and upstream growth prospects, the benchmarking of business segments to allow selections on the basis of long-term growth, and micro-level as well as macro-level analysis of the global Acrylate Monomer market. We also provide granular level analysis where segments are analyzed on a singular level while offering key market forecasts, estimations, and analysis.

The report can also be used as a resource for distribution network management and partner selection. Starting with the dissection of the industry value chain, we provide complete research on distribution and vendor management. Our research will help you to minimize distribution costs and also help you with selection as we benchmark vendors. You will be able to identify appropriate vendors and channel partners and find earning and profit margin opportunities across the global Acrylate Monomer market with the help of backward and forward integration. In addition, we provide insights about key market players of the global Acrylate Monomer market and their presence in the distribution network.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1643471/global-acrylate-monomer-market

Key Questions Answered

What is the size and CAGR of the global Acrylate Monomer market?

Which are the leading segments of the global Acrylate Monomer market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global Acrylate Monomer market?

How will the global Acrylate Monomer market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global Acrylate Monomer market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Acrylate Monomer Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Acrylate Monomer Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Methyl Acrylate

1.4.3 Ethyl Acrylate

1.4.4 Butyl Acrylate

1.4.5 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Adhesives

1.5.3 Coatings

1.5.4 Plastics

1.5.5 Textiles

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Acrylate Monomer Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Acrylate Monomer Industry

1.6.1.1 Acrylate Monomer Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Acrylate Monomer Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Acrylate Monomer Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Acrylate Monomer Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Acrylate Monomer Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Acrylate Monomer Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Acrylate Monomer Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Acrylate Monomer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Acrylate Monomer Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Acrylate Monomer Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Acrylate Monomer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Acrylate Monomer Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Acrylate Monomer Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Acrylate Monomer Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Acrylate Monomer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Acrylate Monomer Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Acrylate Monomer Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Acrylate Monomer Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Acrylate Monomer Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Acrylate Monomer by Country

6.1.1 North America Acrylate Monomer Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Acrylate Monomer Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Acrylate Monomer Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Acrylate Monomer by Country

7.1.1 Europe Acrylate Monomer Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Acrylate Monomer Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Acrylate Monomer Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Acrylate Monomer by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Acrylate Monomer Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Acrylate Monomer Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF Acrylate Monomer Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF Recent Development

11.2 Sartomer (Arkema)

11.2.1 Sartomer (Arkema) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Sartomer (Arkema) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Sartomer (Arkema) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Sartomer (Arkema) Acrylate Monomer Products Offered

11.2.5 Sartomer (Arkema) Recent Development

11.3 DowDuPont

11.3.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

11.3.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 DowDuPont Acrylate Monomer Products Offered

11.3.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

11.4 Hexion

11.4.1 Hexion Corporation Information

11.4.2 Hexion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Hexion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Hexion Acrylate Monomer Products Offered

11.4.5 Hexion Recent Development

11.5 SIBUR

11.5.1 SIBUR Corporation Information

11.5.2 SIBUR Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 SIBUR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 SIBUR Acrylate Monomer Products Offered

11.5.5 SIBUR Recent Development

11.6 Allnex

11.6.1 Allnex Corporation Information

11.6.2 Allnex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Allnex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Allnex Acrylate Monomer Products Offered

11.6.5 Allnex Recent Development

11.7 ExxonMobil

11.7.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

11.7.2 ExxonMobil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 ExxonMobil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 ExxonMobil Acrylate Monomer Products Offered

11.7.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

11.8 Evonik

11.8.1 Evonik Corporation Information

11.8.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Evonik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Evonik Acrylate Monomer Products Offered

11.8.5 Evonik Recent Development

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF Acrylate Monomer Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Acrylate Monomer Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Acrylate Monomer Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Acrylate Monomer Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Acrylate Monomer Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Acrylate Monomer Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Acrylate Monomer Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Acrylate Monomer Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Acrylate Monomer Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Acrylate Monomer Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Acrylate Monomer Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Acrylate Monomer Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Acrylate Monomer Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Acrylate Monomer Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Acrylate Monomer Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Acrylate Monomer Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Acrylate Monomer Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Acrylate Monomer Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Acrylate Monomer Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Acrylate Monomer Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Acrylate Monomer Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Acrylate Monomer Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Acrylate Monomer Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Acrylate Monomer Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Acrylate Monomer Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Acrylate Monomer Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.