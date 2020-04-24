Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Construction in MexicoKey Trends and Opportunities to 2023 Market 2019 High Demands, Trends Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Strategies, Geographical Analysis and Forecast Till 2024

Analysis of the Global Construction in MexicoKey Trends and Opportunities to 2023 Market

Mexicos construction industry outlook remains sluggish, with growth expected to register just 0.39% in real terms over the five-year forecast period, compared to 0.24% during the review period. Growth is expected to be supported by government efforts to boost both public and private investments in critical sectors such as energy, transport, health and education, as well as plans to repair earthquake damage.

However, policy uncertainty has negatively affected business confidence; the arrival of Andrs Manuel Lpez Obradors new administration has hampered the construction industry, with output and employment falling over the past year. The slump in the industry has also contributed to the countrys economic stagnation; Mexicos construction industry represents 7.5% of the countrys total gross domestic product. In particular, the president’s decision to cancel the part-built US$13 billion airport for Mexico City five weeks before taking office, as well as a recent renegotiation of gas pipeline contracts, have significantly hit the building industry, unsettling investors, and raising fears that the administration may not respect contracts in the future.

While the recently launched infrastructure plan could restore investors confidence and add to construction growth, public spending will remain subdued while security issues and uncertainty over the policies of President Lpez Obrador will continue to restrain private investment in the country. A weak external environment, which could lead to a lower-than-expected decline in the price of oil, could also make it harder for the government to achieve its fiscal target, and further constrain much-needed spending on public works. According to the Mexican Chamber of Construction Industry, the 2020 budget for 12 government ministries and state-run companies that have traditionally dominated public sector construction is 8.6% lower than that approved in 2019.

