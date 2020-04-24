Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast to 2030

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a group of rare neurological diseases that mainly involve the nerve cells (neurons), responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement. Voluntary muscles produce movements like chewing, walking, and talking. The disease is progressive, meaning the symptoms get worse over time. ALS belongs to a broader group of disorders known as motor neuron diseases, which are caused by gradual deterioration and death of motor neurons. Motor neurons are nerve cells that extend from the brain to the spinal cord and to muscles throughout the body. These motor neurons initiate and provide vital communication links between the brain and the voluntary muscles.

Despite many studies, only age and gender have been constantly found to be a risk factors in cases of ALS that are not inherited from a family member. Several studies have suggested a connection between certain environmental factors and ALS. The nature of these relationships is unproven, and no environmental factor has been proven to be a risk factor for developing ALS. More research is needed in this area.

Literature survey suggests that people between the ages of 40 and 70 are likely to develop ALS, with an average age of 55 at the time of diagnosis. However, cases of the disease do occur in persons in their twenties and thirties. With increasing age, the incidence of ALS is equal between men and women.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, most people with ALS die from respiratory failure, usually within 3–5 years from when the symptoms first appear. However, about 10% of people with ALS survive for 10 or more years.

As per findings from secondary domain, males are most commonly affected in case of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis .

As per the data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the estimated prevalence of ALS in 2015 was 5.2 per 100,000 population, which is similar to that in 2014. The lowest prevalence was among persons aged 18–39 years and the highest was among persons aged 70–79 years.

The dynamics of the ALS market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and also expects the launch of emerging therapies during the forecasted period of 2020–2030.

Some of the key players in the therapeutic market of ALS at a global level are Cytokinetics, Orphazyme, Orion, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Biogen, Anelixis Therapeutics, Mallinckrodt, Implicit Bioscience, Clene Nanomedicine, Neurosense therapeutics, AMYLYX, Immunity pharma and others. While some of the companies have recently shifted their focus toward this indication, yet others are expected to create a significant influence on the market size during the forecast period. Some of the key products which are currently in late clinical development include ODM-109, Exservan, Acthar, IC14, PrimeC, AMX0035, Arimoclomol, IPL344, and others.

