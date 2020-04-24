Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Size, Share Analysis by Services, Technique, Design and Application Forecast by 2025
The global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
segmented as follows:
Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Test
- BambniTest
- Harmony
- informaSeq
- MaterniT21 PLUS
- NIFTY
- Panorama
- PrenaTest
- verifi
- VisibiliT
- Others
Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Each market player encompassed in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
