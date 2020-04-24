Breast Biopsy Devices Market Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored | P&S Intelligence

The various factor positively impacting the market are surging incidence of breast cancer, technological advancements in breast imaging equipment, aging women population, growing number of breast screening programs, and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Breast biopsy devices remove tissue or sometimes fluid from the suspicious area, which is then examined under a microscope and tested further to check for the presence of breast cancer.

In terms of imaging modality, the breast biopsy devices market is divided into ultrasound guided biopsy, computed tomography (CT) guided biopsy, mammography guided stereotactic biopsy, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided biopsy, and others (which include breast thermography, positron emission tomography guided, and percutaneous image-guided core breast biopsy). Out of these, the mammography guided stereotactic division held the largest share of the market during the historical period and is projected to retain its position during the forecast period. The fastest growth is projected to be witnessed by the ultrasound guided biopsy during the forecast period.

A key trend in the breast biopsy devices market is the emergence of liquid biopsy, which is a non-invasive and low-risk procedure. It is utilized for detecting cancer-related genetic profile and routine monitoring of therapeutic responses over time. As the cancer cells die and proliferate, DNA is released, some of which makes its way to the circulatory systems, thereby making it available for detection. Since this method can detect the presence of cancer at an early stage, several companies are adopting this technology for the detection of breast cancer.

Hence, the market is growing due to the increasing incidence of breast cancer and surging demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

