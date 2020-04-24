Collagen Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2026
Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Collagen Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Collagen Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Collagen Market Research Report: Rousselot, Gelita, PB Gelatins, Nitta, Weishardt, Neocell, BHN, NIPPI, Cosen Biochemical, Taiaitai, SEMNL Biotechnology, HDJR, HaiJianTang, Dongbao, Huayan Collagen, Mingrang, Hailisheng, Oriental Ocean, CSI BioTech
Global Collagen Market Segmentation by Product: Fish Collagen, Bovine Collagen, Pig Collagen, Others
Global Collagen Market Segmentation by Application: Food, Health Care Products, Cosmetic, Others
Key Questions Answered
- What is the size and CAGR of the global Collagen market?
- Which are the leading segments of the global Collagen market?
- What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
- What is the nature of competition in the global Collagen market?
- How will the global Collagen market advance in the coming years?
- What are the main strategies adopted in the global Collagen market?
Table Of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Collagen Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Collagen Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Collagen Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Fish Collagen
1.4.3 Bovine Collagen
1.4.4 Pig Collagen
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Collagen Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Food
1.5.3 Health Care Products
1.5.4 Cosmetic
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Collagen Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Collagen Industry
1.6.1.1 Collagen Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Collagen Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Collagen Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Collagen Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Collagen Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Collagen Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Collagen Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Collagen Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Collagen Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Collagen Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Collagen Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Collagen Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Collagen Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Collagen Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Collagen Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Collagen Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Collagen Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Collagen Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Collagen Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Collagen Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Collagen Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Collagen Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Collagen Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Collagen Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Collagen Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Collagen Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Collagen Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Collagen Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Collagen Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Collagen Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Collagen Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Collagen Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Collagen Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Collagen Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Collagen Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Collagen Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Collagen Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Collagen Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Collagen Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Collagen Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Collagen Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Collagen by Country
6.1.1 North America Collagen Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Collagen Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Collagen Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Collagen Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Collagen by Country
7.1.1 Europe Collagen Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Collagen Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Collagen Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Collagen Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Collagen by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Collagen Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Collagen Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Collagen Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Collagen Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Collagen by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Collagen Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Collagen Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Collagen Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Collagen Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Collagen by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Collagen Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Collagen Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 UAE
10.2 Middle East and Africa Collagen Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Collagen Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Rousselot
11.1.1 Rousselot Corporation Information
11.1.2 Rousselot Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Rousselot Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Rousselot Collagen Products Offered
11.1.5 Rousselot Recent Development
11.2 Gelita
11.2.1 Gelita Corporation Information
11.2.2 Gelita Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Gelita Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Gelita Collagen Products Offered
11.2.5 Gelita Recent Development
11.3 PB Gelatins
11.3.1 PB Gelatins Corporation Information
11.3.2 PB Gelatins Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 PB Gelatins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 PB Gelatins Collagen Products Offered
11.3.5 PB Gelatins Recent Development
11.4 Nitta
11.4.1 Nitta Corporation Information
11.4.2 Nitta Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Nitta Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Nitta Collagen Products Offered
11.4.5 Nitta Recent Development
11.5 Weishardt
11.5.1 Weishardt Corporation Information
11.5.2 Weishardt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Weishardt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Weishardt Collagen Products Offered
11.5.5 Weishardt Recent Development
11.6 Neocell
11.6.1 Neocell Corporation Information
11.6.2 Neocell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Neocell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Neocell Collagen Products Offered
11.6.5 Neocell Recent Development
11.7 BHN
11.7.1 BHN Corporation Information
11.7.2 BHN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 BHN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 BHN Collagen Products Offered
11.7.5 BHN Recent Development
11.8 NIPPI
11.8.1 NIPPI Corporation Information
11.8.2 NIPPI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 NIPPI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 NIPPI Collagen Products Offered
11.8.5 NIPPI Recent Development
11.9 Cosen Biochemical
11.9.1 Cosen Biochemical Corporation Information
11.9.2 Cosen Biochemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Cosen Biochemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Cosen Biochemical Collagen Products Offered
11.9.5 Cosen Biochemical Recent Development
11.10 Taiaitai
11.10.1 Taiaitai Corporation Information
11.10.2 Taiaitai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Taiaitai Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Taiaitai Collagen Products Offered
11.10.5 Taiaitai Recent Development
11.12 HDJR
11.12.1 HDJR Corporation Information
11.12.2 HDJR Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 HDJR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 HDJR Products Offered
11.12.5 HDJR Recent Development
11.13 HaiJianTang
11.13.1 HaiJianTang Corporation Information
11.13.2 HaiJianTang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 HaiJianTang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 HaiJianTang Products Offered
11.13.5 HaiJianTang Recent Development
11.14 Dongbao
11.14.1 Dongbao Corporation Information
11.14.2 Dongbao Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 Dongbao Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Dongbao Products Offered
11.14.5 Dongbao Recent Development
11.15 Huayan Collagen
11.15.1 Huayan Collagen Corporation Information
11.15.2 Huayan Collagen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 Huayan Collagen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Huayan Collagen Products Offered
11.15.5 Huayan Collagen Recent Development
11.16 Mingrang
11.16.1 Mingrang Corporation Information
11.16.2 Mingrang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 Mingrang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Mingrang Products Offered
11.16.5 Mingrang Recent Development
11.17 Hailisheng
11.17.1 Hailisheng Corporation Information
11.17.2 Hailisheng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.17.3 Hailisheng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Hailisheng Products Offered
11.17.5 Hailisheng Recent Development
11.18 Oriental Ocean
11.18.1 Oriental Ocean Corporation Information
11.18.2 Oriental Ocean Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.18.3 Oriental Ocean Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Oriental Ocean Products Offered
11.18.5 Oriental Ocean Recent Development
11.19 CSI BioTech
11.19.1 CSI BioTech Corporation Information
11.19.2 CSI BioTech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.19.3 CSI BioTech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 CSI BioTech Products Offered
11.19.5 CSI BioTech Recent Development
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Collagen Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Collagen Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Collagen Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Collagen Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Collagen Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Collagen Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Collagen Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Collagen Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Collagen Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Collagen Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Collagen Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Collagen Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Collagen Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Collagen Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Collagen Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Collagen Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Collagen Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Collagen Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Collagen Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Collagen Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Collagen Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Collagen Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Collagen Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Collagen Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Collagen Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
