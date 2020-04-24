Coronavirus threat to global Automated External Defibrillator Market : Trends and Future Applications

A recent market study on the global Automated External Defibrillator market reveals that the global Automated External Defibrillator market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The Automated External Defibrillator market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Automated External Defibrillator market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Automated External Defibrillator market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Philips

Zoll

Medtronic

Laerdal Medical

Cardiac Science

Nihon Kohden

Schiller

HeartSine Technologies

A.M.I. Italia

Defibtech

Metrax GmbH

Mediana

Instramed

METsis Medikal

Mindray

Beijing M&B Electronic

Shenzhen XFT

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Fully automated

Semi-automated

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Public Access

Home

Training

Others

