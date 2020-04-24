COVID-19 impact: FPSO Market Report 2019 with Key Players, Regions, Trends, Market Growth, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
A recent market study on the global FPSO market reveals that the global FPSO market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global FPSO market is discussed in the presented study.
The FPSO market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global FPSO market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global FPSO market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the FPSO market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the FPSO market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the FPSO Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global FPSO market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the FPSO market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the FPSO market
The presented report segregates the FPSO market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the FPSO market.
Segmentation of the FPSO market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the FPSO market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the FPSO market report.
segmented as follows:
Global FPSO Market, by Type
- Converted
- New-build
- Redeployed
Global FPSO Market, by Operator
- Small Independent
- Large Independent
- Leased Operator
- Major National Oil Companies (NOC’s)
Global FPSO Market, by Application
- Shallow Water
- Deep Water
- Ultra-deep Water
Global FPSO Market, by Hull
- Single Hull
- Double Hull
Global FPSO Market, by Propulsion
- Self-propelled
- Towed
Global FPSO Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Norway
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia
- India
- China
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Nigeria
- Angola
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- The converted segment accounted for a major share of the FPSO market in 2017 due to low capital requirement and faster deployment of converted FPSOs as compared to new-build FPSOs
- International Maritime Organization (IMO) Regulation, by Region
- Analysis Investment Scenario, by Key Market Players
- Rise in investment in offshore oil and gas exploration, especially in deep water (500 to 1,499 meters) and ultra-deepwater (1,500 meters and above) areas
- The report provides an exhaustive list of upcoming and existing list FPSO and its storage capacity, owners, operators, project status, etc.
- Latin America is likely to be a leading player of the global FPSO market during the forecast period
