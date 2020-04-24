COVID-19: Potential impact on Butyl Acrylate Market by Application Analysis 2019-2029

A recent market study on the global Butyl Acrylate market reveals that the global Butyl Acrylate market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Butyl Acrylate market is discussed in the presented study.

The Butyl Acrylate market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Butyl Acrylate market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Butyl Acrylate market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The following doubts are addressed in the market report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Butyl Acrylate market?

What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?

Why are the sales of the Butyl Acrylate market in region 2 more than that of region 3?

Key Highlights of the Butyl Acrylate Market Report

Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Butyl Acrylate market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Butyl Acrylate market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Butyl Acrylate market

The presented report segregates the Butyl Acrylate market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Butyl Acrylate market.

Segmentation of the Butyl Acrylate market

Competitive Outlook

This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Butyl Acrylate market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Butyl Acrylate market report.

competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein, purity, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The study also includes pricing analysis based on purity and region

The study provides a decisive view of the global butyl acrylate market by segmenting it in terms of purity and application. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for Butyl Acrylate in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of butyl acrylate for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global butyl acrylate market has been provided in terms of revenue in US$ Mn and in terms of volume in kilo tons. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level market.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global butyl acrylate market. Key players operating in the butyl acrylate market include ARKEMA S.A., BASF S.E, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD, DOWDUPONT INC., LG CHEM LTD., TAOGOSEI CO., LTD., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and SunVic Chemical Holdings Corporation. Other prominent players in the butyl acrylate market include Formosa Plastics Corporation, Shenyang Chemical Co., Ltd, OSWAL UDHYOG, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Co., Ltd., Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., and China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

Global Butyl Acrylate Market, by Purity

High Purity

Common Purity

Global Butyl Acrylate Market, by Application

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Chemical Synthesis

Plastic Additives

Textiles

Others (Paper & Pulp, Leather Processing etc.)

Global Butyl Acrylate Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Belgium Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



