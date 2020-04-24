COVID-19: Potential impact on U.K. Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2026

A recent market study on the global U.K. market reveals that the global U.K. market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global U.K. market is discussed in the presented study.

market taxonomy of the U.K. private healthcare market.

Market Taxonomy

By Service Type

Private Acute Care Hospitals

Private Patient Care Clinics

Private Specialist Services

Private Diagnostics and Imaging Centers

Private Urgent Care Centers

Others

By Application

Trauma and Orthopedics

General Surgery

Oncology

Maternity and OB-Gyn

Cardiology

Urology

Others

By End User

International Tourists

NHS Referrals & PMI

Self-pay Individuals

By Country

The U.K.

After the market taxonomy, there is a section of the report devoted to the U.K. healthcare system overview that explains in detail the various aspects of the U.K. healthcare system. After this, there is a valuable section of the report explaining the U.K. private healthcare market pricing scenario. Thereafter, there is a section on the referrals market share of prominent key players in the U.K. private healthcare market for the year 2016. After this, the macroeconomic factors affecting the private healthcare market in the U.K. are discussed in detail. The subsequent sections of the report detail the U.K. private healthcare market by service type, by application and by end user. In these sections, important market forecast figures related to Basis Point Share analysis, year-on-year growth analysis, absolute dollar opportunity and market attractiveness analysis are given. After these sections, there is a section of the report devoted to the market dynamics of the U.K. private healthcare market. In this section, the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends operating in the U.K. private healthcare market are discussed in detail and all the factors that encourage the growth of the private healthcare market in the U.K. as well as hamper the growth of this market are listed and a detailed explanation for the same is provided. This is an important section of the report as it gives a sense of direction to the report audience about where the private healthcare market in the U.K. is headed towards in terms of market dynamics and trends.

Last but not the least, there is an entire section of the report devoted to the competition landscape of the U.K. private healthcare market. This competition landscape gives a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the U.K. private healthcare market along with their important information and broad strategy adopted to stay as leaders in the U.K. private healthcare market. Each of the leading companies is also profiled individually and important information about the company such as company details, company description, product portfolio along with key developments concerning the company and strategic analysis is presented. A SWOT analysis of each leading market player is also presented in this section. This competition landscape is the most important section of the report as it imparts a deep understanding of the leading companies operating in the U.K. private healthcare market and is valuable for new entrants in the field to get a learning about how the companies are leading this lucrative market and also for established market players to get a better understanding about their competitors.

Research Methodology

Overall market size has been analyzed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data. Revenue of companies in the U.K. private healthcare market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinized using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the U.K. private healthcare market.

