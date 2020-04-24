COVID-19: Responding to the business impacts of Cigarettes in Hong Kong Market -Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024

“

The report on the Cigarettes in Hong Kong market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Cigarettes in Hong Kong market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Cigarettes in Hong Kong market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Cigarettes in Hong Kong market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the current trends, growth opportunities, restraining factors, and more are discussed in detail in the market study.

Cigarettes in Hong Kong 2020 is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the tobacco market in Hong Kong. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.

Hong Kong has traditionally been a major trading center for cigarettes, boasting a substantial import-re-exports business. However, the domestic cigarette market is now quite small, with duty paid sales generally declining in recent years to a level of 3.1billion pieces in 2019.

– Smoking prevelance has been in decline in Hong Kong since the 1980’s.

– Hong Kong is a mjor hub for imports and re-exports, mainly coming from China.

– Consumption of cigarettes is forecast to decline year on year, through to 2030.

